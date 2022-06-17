Australia has pushed back against China's new security pact with Solomon Islands, saying the Pacific region has no need of outside help to protect itself.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong delivered the message on Friday during a one-day visit to the capital Honiara, the latest destination in a South Pacific travel blitz to parry China's diplomatic and security manoeuvres in the region.

"Australia's view does remain that the Pacific family should be responsible for our security," Wong said after meeting with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

"The Pacific family is more than capable of providing that security," said Wong, who took office after her centre-left Labor Party won power in May elections.

It was the highest-ranking Australian visit since the Solomons signed a secretive security pact with China in April, sparking alarm in the United States and its allies in the Pacific.

The agreement has not been made public, but a leaked draft showed it would allow Chinese naval deployments to the islands.

READ MORE: Why has the China-Solomon Islands defence deal irked the West?