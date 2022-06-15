Türkiye is ready to host a four-way meeting with the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine to organise the export of grain through the Black Sea, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

Millions of tonnes of wheat are currently stuck in Ukrainian ports, either blockaded or occupied by Russian forces, and vessels face the danger of mines.

Cavusoglu said on Wednesday the UN has submitted a plan to facilitate exports.

Under the plan, safe corridors could be established without de-mining in the Black Sea for grain exports from Ukraine, he said.

"As it is known whereabouts of the mines, safe lines will be established at three ports. So the ships will go to the ports safely, without the need to clear the mines, with the guidance of Ukraine's search and rescue vessels," Cavusoglu said after noting the UN's plan to clean the mines will take time.

The foreign minister also said the vessels will be checked once they arrive at the safe zone.

"If Russia answers positively, there will be a quadripartite meeting in Istanbul," Cavusoglu said.

Türkiye's role