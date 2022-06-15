WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU, Israel and Egypt sign deal to boost gas supply to Europe
An agreement has been signed to export Israeli gas to Egypt, where it will be liquefied before exporting to Europe as the EU seeks to reduce dependency on Moscow.
EU, Israel and Egypt sign deal to boost gas supply to Europe
EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, Egyptian Minister of Petroleum Tarek El Molla and Israeli Minister of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources Karine Elharrar signed the agreement in Cairo, Egypt. / Reuters
June 15, 2022

Egypt, Israel and the EU have signed a memorandum of understanding in Cairo to export Israeli gas to Europe.

Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar shared a video on her Twitter account for the signing of the trilateral deal on Wednesday.

"Today, Egypt and Israel together made commitment to share our natural gas with Europe and to help with the energy crisis," Elharrar said following the signing ceremony.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the signing of the deal.

"I very warmly welcome the signature of this historic agreement between Israel, Egypt and the European Union," she said.

READ MORE:UN vote affirms Palestinian sovereignty over natural resources

Recommended

Reducing dependency on Russia

On Tuesday, the Israeli i24 news channel had reported that Elharrar will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and other senior officials, including Minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources Tarek el Molla.

The officials signed the deal for transferring gas from Israel to Egypt via existing pipelines and then liquefying it in Egypt before exporting it to Europe.

"I am grateful that Israel will increase its supply of energy to the EU," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

Following Russia’s launch of its offensive in Ukraine, the EU has sought to reduce its dependency on energy supplies from Moscow and has searched for energy deals with other countries, including Israel and Egypt.

READ MORE: Mind your language: How anti-Palestinian bias is framed in US media

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions