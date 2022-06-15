Egypt, Israel and the EU have signed a memorandum of understanding in Cairo to export Israeli gas to Europe.

Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar shared a video on her Twitter account for the signing of the trilateral deal on Wednesday.

"Today, Egypt and Israel together made commitment to share our natural gas with Europe and to help with the energy crisis," Elharrar said following the signing ceremony.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the signing of the deal.

"I very warmly welcome the signature of this historic agreement between Israel, Egypt and the European Union," she said.

READ MORE:UN vote affirms Palestinian sovereignty over natural resources