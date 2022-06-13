The UK government has introduced legislation to rip up post-Brexit trading rules for Northern Ireland, despite the possibility that could spark a trade war with the European Union.

Monday's bill proposes overriding the EU withdrawal treaty that the UK signed, although the government in London insists it is not breaking international law.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss spoke to European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and Ireland counterpart Simon Coveney to inform them of the bill, calling it a "reasonable, practical solution to the problems facing Northern Ireland".

But Sefcovic said that the EU would not renegotiate its divorce deal and that Brussels would now consider reopening a suspended "infringement procedure" against Britain, as well as opening fresh cases.

"It is with significant concern that we take note of today's decision by the UK Government to table legislation," he said in a prepared statement to reporters in Brussels.

Coveney told Truss the move marked "a particular low point in the UK's approach to Brexit" and was "deeply damaging to relationships on these islands and between the UK and EU".

Green and red channels

London claims the bill will address "burdensome customs processes, inflexible regulation, tax and spend discrepancies and democratic governance issues" that are "undermining" peace in Northern Ireland.