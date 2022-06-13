Stockholm is taking Türkiye's security concerns about Sweden and Finland's applications to join NATO "very seriously," the Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has said.

Speaking at a joint news conference with visiting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday, Andersson said both Sweden and Finland will be security providers for the region and for all of NATO, including Türkiye.

Stoltenberg, for his part, stressed that security concerns of all NATO allies should be addressed.

The NATO chief said Andersson confirmed the Swedish government's readiness to address Türkiye's concerns.

“I welcome that Sweden has already started to change its counterterrorism legislation, and that Sweden will ensure that the legal framework for arms export will reflect their future status as a NATO member with new commitments to allies,” he added.

When asked about the talks between Sweden, Finland, Türkiye, and NATO, Stoltenberg said: "I don't think it would be helpful if I go into the details of those talks".

He, however, added: "They indicate that Sweden and Finland are ready to in a concrete way address concerns related to terrorism."

