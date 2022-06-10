Passwords: a mix of letters, numbers, and special characters we routinely curse when we forget them or when we are forced to come up with new ones.

You might be inclined to use the same, simple, and short password for all your accounts again and again because it is just flat-out impossible for humans to create and remember complicated passwords.

And even if you create secure passwords, attackslike phishing can fool people into giving up even the most unique passwords.

They also can be leaked if an entire unencrypted database gets hacked. This is a serious problem for tech companies that promise to secure your data.

Therefore, tech giants have designed an alternative that reduces vulnerabilities.

Apple, Microsoft, Google, and the other companies in the FIDO Alliance will update their phone software and web browsers later this year with passkeys.

The FIDO Alliance is an industry group dedicated to “solving the World’s password problem”. They have been working on thisfor years.

At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this week, Apple announced its implementation of the passkey standards.

Rolling out in iOS 16 and MacOS Ventura this fall, passkeys will not require a unique configuration for each app or service.

Here is what you need to know about it:

What are passkeys?

It won’t ask you to have a lower case, upper case, special characters, and a number in your password that is often frustrating. It also does not require a second authentication factor to strengthen security.

However, you will need to have your phone or computer with you for access.

Apple’s vice president of internet technologies, Darin Adler, said at the WWDC keynote that passkeys will be more secure, easier to use and will replace passwords for good.

They don’t involve setting or remembering a password and can also stop phishing attacks. If you buy a new phone, passkeys are synchronized and backed up. They are also encrypted.

How will they work?

When using passkeys, your device will create a unique pair of keys: a public key and a private key.

The public key is stored on the server and will allow the website or app to verify your account.

You will have to approve each use of that data with a private key via your phone or computer.