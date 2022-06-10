A congressional panel investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol last year has laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump.

The assault was hardly spontaneous but an “attempted coup”, and a direct result of the defeated president's effort to overturn the 2020 election, it said on Thursday night.

"Jan. 6 was the culmination of an attempted coup, a brazen attempt, as one rioter put it shortly after Jan. 6, to overthrow the government,” Democratic committee chief Bennie Thompson said during the hearing.

In her opening remarks, Liz Cheney, the Republican vice chairwoman of the panel, said: "President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack."

The first session — timed for prime time to reach as many Americans as possible — and five subsequent hearings will focus on Trump's role in the effort to return him to the Oval Office by disenfranchising millions of voters.

The panel aims to demonstrate that the violence was part of a broader — and ongoing — drive by Trump and his inner circle to illegitimately cling to power.

Claims, counterclaims

Ahead of this fall's midterm elections, and with Trump considering another White House run, the committee's final report aims to account for the most violent attack on the Capitol since 1814.