Thursday, June 9, 2022

Russia: Cyber attacks increase threat of direct military clash with West

Russia has warned the West that cyber attacks against its infrastructure risk leading to direct military confrontation, and that attempts to challenge Moscow in the cyber sphere will be met with targeted countermeasures.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said that Russia's critical infrastructure and state institutions were being hit by cyberattacks and pointed to figures in the United States and Ukraine as being responsible. The statement, issued by the ministry's head of international information security, said Washington was "deliberately lowering the threshold for the combat use" of IT.

"The militarisation of the information space by the West, and attempts to turn it into an arena of interstate confrontation, have greatly increased the threat of a direct military clash with unpredictable consequences", it said.

Kiev in 'no danger' but prepared: Ukraine minister

Ukraine's interior minister has said there is no imminent risk of Russians marching on Kiev, more than 100 days after Russia's offensive began, but the capital will not let its guard down.

"There is no danger of an attack on Kiev today", Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said.

"There is no concentration of troops near the Belarusian border, but we understand that any scenarios are possible tomorrow," he said. "Therefore, serious training is under way – preparation of the line of defence, training of troops who will remain" in Kiev and around the city.

Putin says 'Made in Russia' no remedy for sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that producing goods locally to circumvent Western sanctions over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine is not a cure-all and that Russia is looking for new trading partners.

"The substitution of imports is not a panacea," Putin told a group of young entrepreneurs who complained of a lack of hitherto imported goods in their quest to develop vaccines.

"We are not trying to completely replace imports," Putin said. Russia "must collaborate with those it is possible to collaborate with". "But for critically important technologies, we have to have our own know-how", he said. "We are developing them".

Ukraine condemns 'show trial' of foreigners

The death sentences handed by a pro-Russian separatist court to British and Moroccan nationals fighting for Ukraine should be considered null and void, a Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson has said.

“The so-called ‘trial’ of the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the occupied Ukrainian territories is of no significance”, Oleh Nikolenko told the Interfax Ukraine agency.

“Such show trials put the interests of propaganda above the law and morality; they undermine the mechanisms for the return of prisoners of war. The Ukrainian government will continue to make every effort to release all the defenders of Ukraine,” Nikolenko added.

Zelenskyy sanctions Putin, Russian leadership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree imposing personal sanctions on Russian leaders, including President Vladimir Putin and all sitting ministers.

The sanctions, approved by Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, target all members of Russia’s government and security council, as well as the Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov. They ban entry to Ukraine, revoke visas and permits, and block financial assets.

The decree came into force on Thursday, according to a copy published on the website of the Ukrainian presidency. Zelenskyy also signed a directive sanctioning 236 Russian universities and their leaders.

Russian forces appear headed for Zaporizhzhia

Russian troops are trying to resume their offensive on Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region in order to capture it completely, a top Ukrainian military official has said.

Oleksei Gromov, deputy chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ General Staff, said Russian forces are likely to strike out from the southern Kherson region, which is majority-controlled by Moscow, towards neighbouring Zaporizhzhia.

“The enemy has focused on holding the lines, but at the same time does not cease (its) attempts to resume the offensive in these areas, probably in order to reach the administrative borders of the Zaporizhzhia region,” Gromov said in a briefing hosted by Ukraine’s state Ukrinform agency.

Moscow-backed Luhansk region in Ukraine to send 'liberated' grain to Russia -Tass

One of two breakaway eastern Ukrainian regions backed by Moscow has said it will soon start rail shipments to Russia of grain that its troops have "liberated", Tass news agency has reported.

Yuri Pronko, agricultural minister of the so-called Luhansk People's Republic, said that until now, the grain had been sent by truck in relatively small amounts.

"Tomorrow is a historical moment - the first wagons of grain will go Russia, 50 wagons, more than 3,000 tonnes," Tass cited him as saying.

Ukraine: Russia still attacking eastern city

The Ukrainian army has said Kiev’s forces continue to frustrate Russian attempts to take the fiercely contested eastern city of Sievierodonetsk.

“The occupiers, with the help of motorised rifle units and artillery, conducted assault operations in the city of Sievierodonetsk. They were not successful; the fighting continues,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a regular operational update.

It added that Ukrainian forces had successfully repelled a Russian attack on the village of Toshkivka, on the northwestern outskirts of Sievierodonetsk.

Ukrainian commander: Battle for Sievierodonetsk devolves into house-to-house fighting

The battle for Sievierodonetsk is being waged house to house as Ukrainian fighters hope for the delivery of heavy weapons that might "turn the tide," a Ukrainian commander has said.

Petro Kuzyk, commander of the Svoboda (Freedom) National Guard battalion, said street fighting in the small industrial city in eastern Ukraine was at times raging under heavy Russian artillery barrages that endangered troops on both sides.

"We fight for every house and every street", Kuzyk told national television, describing fighting in which Ukrainian fighters had gone from "blind defence to small counter-offensives in some areas.

Russia does not expect to cut gas to more European customers

Russia has said it does not expect Gazprom to cut gas supplies to any more European customers and said its scheme to make buyers pay for gas in roubles is working as planned.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said everyone who was to be cut off from supplies was now not receiving Russian gas.

"The system is functioning ... and whose who receive the gas are working under the new system," Peskov told his daily conference call with reporters. Asked whether new gas cuts should be expected, he said: "No."

British, Moroccan fighters captured in Ukraine sentenced to death: Russian media

Pro-Moscow separatists have sentenced to death two British fighters and a third from Morocco, who have been captured by Russian troops while fighting for Ukraine, Russian news agencies have reported.

The "supreme court of the Donetsk People's Republic" ordered the death penalty for Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Saaudun Brahim after the three were accused of acting as mercenaries for Ukraine.

UK "deeply concerned" by sentencing of Brits by Russia-backed court, PM's spokesperson

Britain is deeply concerned by the death sentences passed down to two British men by a court of the Russian-backed so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and will work to try to secure their release, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

"We're obviously deeply concerned by this. We've said continually that prisoners of war shouldn't be exploited for political purposes", the spokesperson told reporters.

"Under the Geneva convention, prisoners of war are entitled to combatant immunity, and they should not be prosecuted for participation in hostilities. So we will continue to work with Ukrainian authorities to try and secure the release of any British national who was serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and who are being held as prisoners of war."

Ukraine conflict to hit foreign direct investment: UN

Foreign direct investment is expected to fall this year, with the food, fuel and financial crises triggered by Russia's offensive in Ukraine dampening the business climate, the UN has said.

Global FDI recovered to pre-pandemic levels in 2021, reaching nearly $1.6 trillion, but this is unlikely to be sustained in 2022, said the United Nations' trade and development agency UNCTAD.