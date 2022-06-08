Several thousand migrants have continued to walk on through southern Mexico, covering ground while authorities showed no signs yet of trying to stop them.

The largest migrant caravan of the year provided a live illustration on Tuesday to regional leaders meeting in Los Angeles this week at the Summit of the Americas of the challenges governments face in managing immigration flows.

Mexico has dissolved smaller caravans this year through force, but more recently by offering them transportation to other cities farther north where they could legalise their status.

Luis García Villagran, a migrant advocate travelling with the caravan, said negotiations for such a resolution were already taking place, but nothing had firmed up.

The caravan reached the town of Huixtla on Tuesday, about 40 kilometres from Tapachula, where they started on Monday.

READ MORE: Migrant caravan sets out in Mexico for US

Holding back migrants

Mexico has tried to contain migrants to the south, far from the US border. But many have grown frustrated there by the slow bureaucratic process to regularise their status and the lack of job opportunities to provide for their families.

Mexico's asylum agency has been overwhelmed with requests in recent years as policies leave migrants few other options than to request asylum so they can travel freely. Last year, Mexico received more than 130,000 asylum requests, more than triple the year before. This year, requests are already running 20 percent above last year.