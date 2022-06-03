Troops from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have exchanged fire at their contested border, leaving wounded on both sides, Kyrgyzstan's security committee said.

"As of 2:15 pm (0815 GMT) on June 3, 2022, the shootout ended, there are wounded on both sides," the committee said in a statement on Friday.

"Ignoring legal demands to leave the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajik border guards opened fire on Kyrgyz military personnel," the statement said.

"A skirmish ensued between the border patrols of the two countries, during which the Tajik side used mortars," the committee added.

Tajikistan had not yet released an account of the incident.