China has launched a $120 billion credit line for infrastructure projects, state media has reported, as Beijing tries to jump-start its economy, which has been impacted by the country's zero-Covid measures.

A State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday approved the mammoth new sum.

"It is necessary to increase the credit line of policy banks by 800 billion yuan ($120 billion)," state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Experts say the announcement is likely to help provincial governments match Beijing's banner statements on supporting growth.

"It will provide long-term support to various infrastructure projects," Betty Wang and Zhaopeng Xing of ANZ Research said in a report on Thursday.

In turn, that will "drive business activities along the supply chain".

Nomura analysts estimate that Beijing has a six trillion yuan funding gap, in part due to a collapse in land sales — a key source of funds — and because of the Omicron wave.

