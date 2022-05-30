WORLD
2 MIN READ
Wreckage of plane with 22 on board located in Nepal mountains
Nepal's army locates the crash site of Tara Air plane that went missing, officials say, but gave no details on its passengers.
Wreckage of plane with 22 on board located in Nepal mountains
Family members and relatives of passengers on board the Twin Otter aircraft operated by Tara Air, weep outside the airport in Pokhara. / AFP
May 30, 2022

Nepali search teams have located the wreckage of a missing passenger plane, an army official said, but no details were provided about the 22 people on board.

"A search team has located the wreckage of the plane and shared a picture. Additional teams are heading there so we can get details," said Nepal Army spokesperson Narayan Silwal on Monday. 

The army posted on Twitter an aerial photo of the wreckage site with parts of the aircraft scattered around the mountainside.

The Tara Air plane was on a 20-minute scheduled flight on Sunday from the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometres west of Kathmandu, to the mountain town of Jomsom. 

The turboprop Twin Otter aircraft lost contact with the airport tower close to landing in an area of deep river gorges and mountaintops.

Recommended

Weather and darkness had halted the search overnight, but an army helicopter and private choppers resumed the search on Monday morning.

Army troops and rescue teams had headed to the possible site of the crash, believed to be around Lete, a village in Mustang district.

The foreigners on the plane included four Indians and two Germans.

READ MORE:Nepal flight missing with passengers on board

SOURCE:AFP, AP
Explore
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'