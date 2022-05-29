The Iranian government has declared a day of national mourning over last week's building collapse in the southwestern city of Abadan in which 29 people were killed.

In the capital Tehran on Sunday, the municipality put black banners on all main streets and roundabouts with messages such as "Condolences Abadan" to express solidarity with people in Khuzestan province.

The ten-story Metropol commercial building collapsed on May 23 in what has been described by experts and disaster management authorities as one of the deadliest disasters in Iran in recent years.

The death toll has reached 29, which is likely to mount as more than 38 people are still missing, according to provincial authorities.

Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahedi, who visited the site on Friday, said there might be a delay in operation to recover the dead bodies as the volume of debris is huge.

