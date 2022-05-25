A boat carrying 842 Haitian migrants bound for the United States has strayed off course and washed ashore along the north coast of Cuba instead, according to Cuban state media reports, leaving island authorities scrambling to provide the group with humanitarian aid.

State broadcaster Telecubanacan showed images on Wednesday of a single large grey ship crowded with Haitians lining the decks from bow to stern, and even on the rooftop, as it swayed in rough, windswept seas.

The boat was found early on Tuesday near Caibarien, state-run media reported, not far from Cayo Santa Maria, a popular vacation destination home to a strip of all-inclusive resort hotels. Several days of stormy weather and thunderstorms forced the boat towards Cuba, the report said.

Migration crisis

Vast, and often untold, numbers of Haitian migrants have in recent months taken to sea on vessels headed for the US to escape gang violence and poverty in their home country.