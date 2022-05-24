Leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia and India have said they oppose all attempts to "change the status quo by force, particularly in the Indo-Pacific".

Tuesday's statement followed a summit in Tokyo of the four members of the grouping known as the Quad, which is united in concern over China's growing military and economic clout.

The joint statement — which comes amid concern about whether Beijing could try to forcibly seize self-ruled Taiwan — avoided any direct mention of China, but left little doubt about where its worries lie.

The carefully worded document also made reference to the conflict in Ukraine, but without offering any joint position on a military campaign that India has pointedly declined to condemn.

"As Russia's invasion of Ukraine is shaking the fundamental principles of the international order...(we) confirmed that unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force will never be tolerated anywhere, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region," Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

Kishida, US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian premier Anthony Albanese attended the Quad meeting in Tokyo.

Diplomatic counterweight

The group's statement listed a range of activities that Beijing has regularly been accused of in the region.