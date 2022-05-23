Seven countries, including the United States and Taiwan, will create a new data exchange channel that will prevent the flow of sensitive personal information to the two hostile nations, China and Russia, the Nikkei has reported.

The other countries in the proposed framework include Canada, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Singapore.

The new system of information exchange will be independent of the current framework and structure of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), which includes Russia and China, said the newspaper. Also, in the future, non-members of APEC, including the UK and Brazil may be involved.

A structure for transferring large data arrays, including economic data, has also been planned to be created within the framework of the new system. The system itself is expected to be comparable in scale to the relevant mechanisms of the European Union.

The system will be used to expand e-commerce networks and implement regional structures for controlling unmanned traffic, the publication said.

The move could increase friction between China and the US as it marks a turnaround in Washington’s avowed one-China policy.