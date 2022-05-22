A military cargo plane carrying the first shipment of infant formula from Europe to help address a critical shortage in the United States has landed in Indianapolis and the White House said a second flight had been arranged.

"This is an important step, but it is by no means the only step that must take place. We will continue to work as the president has instructed us to look for every opportunity to increase supply," said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who greeted the plane on its arrival on Sunday.

"This particular formula is for a very, very small percentage of children. Roughly 17,000 children in the country basically are the beneficiaries of this particular formula," he said.

Pandemic supply-chain issues

A February 17 recall by top baby formula maker Abbott Laboratories and the closing of its manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Michigan during an investigation by the US Food and Drug Administration has created one of the biggest infant formula shortages in recent history for US families.

President Joe Biden's administration is seeking to stock empty shelves with 1.5 million containers of Nestle specialty infant formulas. Biden last week invoked the Cold War-era Defense Production Act to help increase supplies.

The White House said on Sunday a second flight carrying formula would leave from Rammstein Air Force Base in coming days.

Nestle also said more shipments would arrive in the coming days.