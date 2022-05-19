Thursday, May 19, 2022

Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Donbass region completely destroyed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian forces had "completely destroyed" the eastern Donbass region and accused Moscow of carrying out senseless bombardments as it intensified its military offensive.

"In the Donbass, the occupiers are trying to exert even more pressure. It is hell there - and that is not an exaggeration," he said in a late-night video address.

US to ship $100M in military aid to Ukraine

The US has announced a shipment of $100 million in military equipment to Ukraine, separate from what will be coming from the $40 billion approved by Congress.

The latest package includes 18 more howitzers as well as anti-artillery radar systems, both of which the US has provided to Ukraine already since Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the equipment will be in the hands of Ukrainian forces "very, very soon."

With this latest shipment, the US has provided nearly $4 billion in military aid since February 24 and $6.6 billion since 2014, when Russia seized and annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine. Kirby said the US will consult with Ukraine, as it has frequently since the assault, about what it needs in terms of equipment.

US Congress approves $40B for Ukraine

The US Congress has approved a $40-billion aid package for Ukraine, the latest tranche of US assistance under President Joe Biden's promise of unwavering support for Kiev in its fight against Russia's forces.

The vote was an unusually bipartisan move for harshly divided Washington. The US House of Representatives had already approved the $40 billion package — the equivalent to the 2020 GDP of Cameroon — last week. It now heads to Biden's desk for his signature.

The bundle includes $6 billion earmarked for Ukraine to boost its armoured vehicle inventory and air defence system. Nearly $9 billion is set aside to help with Ukrainian "continuity of government," among other items, including humanitarian aid. Congress approved almost $14 billion for Ukraine in mid-March.

Ukraine thanks US after $40B aid package

A top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the US Senate after it approved $40 billion in aid, saying this would help ensure the defeat of Russia.

"We are moving towards victory confidently and strategically. We thank our allies," Zelenskyy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said in an online post minutes after the vote. The Senate voted 86-11 in favour of the package of military, economic and humanitarian assistance.

Blinken accuses Russia of using food as a weapon in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused Russia of using food as a weapon in Ukraine by holding "hostage" the food supply for not just millions of Ukrainians, but also millions around the world who rely on Ukrainian exports.

Addressing the United Nations Security Council, Blinken appealed to Russia to stop blockading Ukrainian ports. Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24 to carry out what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

"The Russian government seems to think that using food as a weapon will help accomplish what its invasion has not — to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people," he said.

The food supply for millions of Ukrainians and millions more around the world has quite literally been held hostage by the Russian military - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine conflict began

Top US General Mark Milley has spoken by telephone with his Russian counterpart General Valery Gerasimov, their first discussion since Russian forces attacked Ukraine on February 24, the Pentagon has said.

Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff, "discussed several security-related issues of concern," according to a spokesperson for the US Joint Staff, offering no other details.

According to a report by TV Zvezda, which is controlled by the Russian Defence Ministry, the call took place at the request of Milley and the two spoke about the situation in Ukraine. The last time the two spoke by telephone was on February 11, when Washington was warning publicly of Russian plans to attacks Ukraine.

G7 countries commit $18.4B in funds for Ukraine: Draft

The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations have committed $18.4 billion in transfers and loans to help Ukraine meet its immediate financing needs, according to a draft communique seen by Reuters. They were meeting near Bonn, Germany, on Thursday and Friday.

"We have mobilised 18.4 billion US dollars of budget support, including 9.2 billion US dollars of recent commitments in the lead up to the Petersberg meeting, to help Ukraine close its financing gap and continue ensuring the delivery of basic services to the Ukrainian people," the G7 finance ministers and central bankers said in the draft document.

EU to extend budget rule suspension because of Ukraine conflict

Rules against overspending by EU governments will remain suspended through 2023, extending a pandemic-era reprieve because of the conflict in Ukraine, sources have said. The European Commission, the EU's executive, will make its decision on Monday.

The European Union suspended the public spending rules for national governments in March 2020 as the bloc sank into its deepest recession since World War II because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Known as the Stability and Growth Pact, the EU rules limit deficit spending at three percent of a country's overall economy and debt at 60 percent. The pact was supposed to be reactivated on January 1, 2023, with the return of solid growth, but Russia's offensive against Ukraine has changed the situation.

US aims to arm Ukraine with advanced anti-ship missiles

The White House is working to put advanced anti-ship missiles in the hands of Ukrainian fighters to help defeat Russia's naval blockade, officials have told Reuters, amid concerns more powerful weapons that could sink Russian warships would intensify the conflict.

Three US officials and two congressional sources said two types of powerful anti-ship missiles, the Harpoon made by Boeing and the Naval Strike Missile made by Kongsberg and Raytheon Technologies, were in active consideration for either direct shipment to Ukraine, or through a transfer from a European ally that has the missiles.

A handful of countries would be willing to send Harpoons to Ukraine, the US officials and the congressional sources said. But no one wants to be the first or only nation to do so, fearing reprisals from Russia if a ship is sunk with a Harpoon from their stockpile, a US official said.

Evacuation of troops from Mariupol continues: Ukrainian general

A Ukrainian general has said the evacuation of Ukrainian troops from the city of Mariupol was continuing but provided no details.

"In the Mariupol direction, measures are being taken to evacuate our heroes," Oleksiy Gromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, told an online briefing.

Moscow said earlier that 1,730 Ukrainian fighters had surrendered in Mariupol over three days. The Red Cross worked to register the soldiers as prisoners of war in a step toward ensuring their humane treatment under the Geneva Conventions.

Macron defends 'European political community' idea

French President Emmanuel Macron has defended his idea of a "European political community" of nations seeking to join the European Union, saying it was not intended to be an alternative to membership of the bloc.

The idea was to "create a new framework to structure our cooperation, bringing together democratic European nations that adhere to the core of our values and that are aspiring or not to join the European Union", Macron said before talks at the Elysee Palace with Moldova's President Maia Sandu.

Macron said “a spread of the conflict to neighbouring countries cannot be excluded" pointing to “recent incidents” in the Transnistria region of Moldova, where Russian troops are already stationed and where there have been explosions.

Twitter to tackle Ukraine conflict misinformation with warning labels

Twitter Inc will begin placing warning notices in front of some misleading content regarding the conflict in Ukraine and limit the spread of claims debunked by humanitarian groups or other credible sources.

The step-up against misinformation around Russia's offensive against Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation," is part of a new policy that outlines how Twitter will approach misinformation during crises.

The new warning notices will alert users that a tweet has violated Twitter's rules, but still allow people to view and comment. The platform will not amplify or recommend such tweets and retweeting will also be disabled.

Belarus buys S-400, Iskander missiles from Russia: Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says his country bought Iskander nuclear-capable missiles and S-400 anti-aircraft anti-missile systems from Russia.

The announcement came on the 85th day of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, with thousands killed. Belarus, Moscow's main ally, has allowed Russian troops to use the country bordering Ukraine as a rear base.

"We've come to an agreement with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," Lukashenko said in remarks released by the Telegram channel of the Belarusian presidency. He provided few details, only saying the Belarusian authorities bought as many Iskander missiles and S-400 systems as were "needed" for the army.

UN urges Russia, Ukraine to resume peace talks

The United Nations has urged Russia and Ukraine to "build on" contacts and coordination that enabled the evacuation operations from Mariupol in order to resume stalled peace talks, stressing that they need "to get back to the table".

The successful operations to evacuate civilians and later fighters from the sprawling Azovstal steelworks in the devastated Ukrainian port points the way back towards broader negotiations to end the brutal conflict, UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said.

"Those operations could not have happened had it not been for cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Ukraine authorities," he told reporters in Geneva.

I would like to think that the fact that this cooperation has worked relatively well, certainly better than in previous weeks of this war, suggests there is something to build on - UN aid chief Martin Griffiths

At least 12 killed in Russian shelling of Severodonetsk

Russian shelling of the eastern Ukraine city of Severodonetsk has left at least 12 people dead and another 40 injured, the region's governor Sergei Gaiday says, as Moscow's army continues its slow push into Donbass.

The Luhansk regional governor said on social media that there were "12 dead and more than 40 injured in Severodonetsk," accusing Russian forces of "randomly" shelling the urban hub with heavy weapons, and that the toll could rise.

There was no immediate reacting from Russia, which denies targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Biden welcomes Sweden, Finland leaders in push for NATO bid

US President Joe Biden has welcomed the leaders of Finland and Sweden in a strong show of support for their bids to join NATO in the face of Russia's offensive against Ukraine.

To the pomp of a red carpet and military honour guard, Biden received Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto just days after they officially said they would seek to join the US-backed alliance.

Italy impounds Russian-controlled jets, assets

Italy says it has impounded aircraft and frozen monetary assets linked to Russia's state-controlled United Aircraft Corp as part of EU sanctions against Kremlin-linked entities.

The Italian government put the value of the frozen assets of the Russian aerospace and defence company at more than 146 million euros ($154 million).

Financial police froze 90 percent of the capital of Superjet International, based in Venice, and impounded four of its aircraft, the government said. Superjet is a joint venture between Russia's Sukhoi Holding Company and Italy's aerospace multinational Leonardo.

Life sentence requested for Russian soldier in Kiev 'war crimes' trial

Ukrainian prosecutors have requested a life sentence for the first Russian soldier on trial for "war crimes" since the start of Moscow's offensive.

The prosecution asked the judge to sentence the 21-year-old Russian army sergeant to "life imprisonment" for killing 62-year-old civilian Oleksandr Shelipov in the first days of the Russian offensive.

The request came just a day after the landmark trial opened and as two other Russian soldiers were in court on Thursday for crimes against civilians. Kiev says it has opened thousands of "war crimes" cases since Moscow launched its attacks.

WHO chief says he spoke with Russia's Lavrov about Ukraine

The head of the World Health Organization has said via Twitter that he spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about Russia's role in global health matters and the situation in Ukraine.

"I requested safe access to Mariupol, Kherson, Southern Zaporizhzhia & other besieged areas to deliver health aid. Civilians must be protected," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on his Twitter feed, urging Russia to ensure safe access to places in Ukraine that its troops control or are besieging in order to allow healthcare to be delivered to people.

Russian government to help new McDonald's owner

Russia's government will provide the new owners of the Russian business of McDonald's with all the assistance they need to set up, the TASS news agency has quoted Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying.

The world's largest burger chain said on Thursday that it would sell its Russian business to its current licensee, Alexander Govor, who would operate the restaurants under a new brand.

Moscow says opening Ukraine ports would need review of sanctions