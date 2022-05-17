Much of the talk surrounding the Metaverse – seen as part of the next evolution of the internet, or ‘Web 3’ – is being discussed with the future in mind rather than where we stand today, given the nascent stage of the technology.

Billed as a $1 trillion market opportunity, one industry set to be disrupted in the process is the advertising world. The Metaverse will force brands to redefine how they interact with consumers and plan today for the experiences they will deliver in the Metaverse in the years to come.

One advertising firm is planning to get ahead of the curve before the future catches up with the industry. “We are building the future,” Can Yurdakul, founder and CEO of STANDBY ME Meta Agency told TRT World. “It’s not something we will see tomorrow but everyone is getting ready for because we will eventually.”

“With Web 3, we now have the chance to own what we create,” Yurdakul said in his opening remarks during a panel dubbed ‘Metaverse Design Powerhouse’ on May 14 at the TRT World Forum’s dynamic youth event, NEXT, an event designed to tackle major issues facing the global community. “This decentralised world gives us a chance to do behavioural marketing in 3D.”

Yurdakul emphasised how the Metaverse will not just transform companies and brands, but the way we purchase things. “We are now dealing with a ‘me’ culture, not ‘we’ anymore,” he underlined during his panel talk.

As the world’s first full-service Metaverse agency, Yurdakul said STANDBY ME aims to bridge the gap between technology and Web 3 experiences by bringing technology firms, brands and individuals together.

The first company in Türkiye to move to the Metaverse, STANDBY ME hold all meetings, debriefs, and conversations in their own Metaverse.

Regarding their workflow, the company composes an appropriate strategy first, using real-time data before transforming it into meta-data for marketing purposes that it then converts into consumer roadmaps for specific projects. The second phase is the creative and experiential design aspect of the 3D world, in which gamification strategies are adopted.

“Content is at the core of Web 3, but our surroundings are going to be in 3D, so we need to find the right link between ideas, creatives and experiences with the space and design of the metaverse,” noted Yurdakul. “The possibilities are endless, which is why as the creative economy we need to transform ourselves from advertisers that don’t only follow trends in marketing but in technology.”

Advertising 3.0

As brands start to experiment with advertising in the Metaverse, they will need to ensure their strategies are mapped to the virtual worlds and the gamification at its core.

In the Metaverse, consumers will want to curate virtual environments to immerse themselves in experiences that attract them given the control they will have over what they see, create and engage with, and brands will have to reimagine relevant ways to interact with users.