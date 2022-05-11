WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa vows to shed own powers, appoint PM
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa promises to appoint new premier, empower parliament and abolish the all-powerful executive presidential system amid political crisis and violence triggered by worst economic crisis in memory.
Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa vows to shed own powers, appoint PM
Protesters have camped outside the president's seafront office in the capital Colombo for more than a month to press him into standing down. / Reuters
May 11, 2022

Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has pledged to give up most of his executive powers but stopped short of yielding to demands for his resignation over the country's economic crisis.

The 72-year-old on Wednesday, in his first address to the nation since the start of a month-long protest campaign calling on him to quit, said he will announce a unity government in the coming days.

"I will name a prime minister who will command a majority in parliament and the confidence of the people," Rajapaksa said in a televised speech.

He did not name the successor of his elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, who stepped down as prime minister on Monday to clear the way for a new cabinet.

"I will work to give more powers to the parliament and activate the key elements of the 19th amendment to the constitution," he said, referring to democratic reforms he overturned soon after his 2019 election.

Rajapaksa's pledge to reinstate the amendment would deprive him of the ability to control senior appointments to the public service, police, elections office and judiciary.

READ MORE: Sri Lankan PM quits, lawmaker among several dead in violence

Economic collapse

Recommended

Sri Lanka has suffered through months of lengthy blackouts and shortages of food, fuel and other vital goods after running out of foreign exchange to pay for imports.

The island nation's central bank chief warned on Wednesday that the economy will "collapse" unless a new government was urgently appointed.

Rajapaksa said he needed the public's support "to ensure that the country does not collapse and we are able to provide the essentials to all."

Protesters have camped outside the president's seafront office in the capital Colombo for more than a month to press him into standing down.

A nationwide curfew is in effect after government loyalists attacked anti-Rajapaksa protesters on Monday, sparking reprisals by furious mobs.

At least nine people died in the ensuing violence while dozens of homes belonging to government lawmakers and supporters were set alight.

Security forces have largely curbed public disorder after a huge troop deployment, with soldiers ordered to shoot on sight anyone engaged in looting or violence.

READ MORE:Shoot-on-sight orders in Sri Lanka to quell riots after deadly violence

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police