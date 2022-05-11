Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has pledged to give up most of his executive powers but stopped short of yielding to demands for his resignation over the country's economic crisis.

The 72-year-old on Wednesday, in his first address to the nation since the start of a month-long protest campaign calling on him to quit, said he will announce a unity government in the coming days.

"I will name a prime minister who will command a majority in parliament and the confidence of the people," Rajapaksa said in a televised speech.

He did not name the successor of his elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, who stepped down as prime minister on Monday to clear the way for a new cabinet.

"I will work to give more powers to the parliament and activate the key elements of the 19th amendment to the constitution," he said, referring to democratic reforms he overturned soon after his 2019 election.

Rajapaksa's pledge to reinstate the amendment would deprive him of the ability to control senior appointments to the public service, police, elections office and judiciary.

Economic collapse