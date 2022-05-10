Tuesday, May 10, 2022

UN chief meets Ukrainian refugees in Moldova

UN chief Antonio Guterres has met with refugees from conflict-torn Ukraine in Moldova, saying after that "it is impossible to meet refugees and not be deeply moved by their stories."

"One couple was telling me of a bomb that fell in their yard. People that have abandoned everything, including parts of their families," Guterres told reporters outside the refugee center in Moldova’s capital, Chisinau.

Guterres noted during his two-day visit to Moldova, where he met with Moldova’s leaders, that the small nation has absorbed the most refugees proportionate to its own population of about 2.6 million people. More than 450,000 refugees from Ukraine have fled into Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries.

Russia pummels vital port of Odesa, targeting supply lines

Russia pummels the vital port of Odesa, Ukrainian officials have said, in an apparent effort to disrupt supply lines and Western weapons shipments critical to Kiev's defence.

With the offensive now in its 11th week and Kiev bogging down Russian forces and even staging a counteroffensive, Ukraine's foreign minister appeared to suggest the country could expand its aims beyond merely pushing Russia back to areas it or its allies held on the day of the February 24 assault.

Odesa is a major gateway for grain shipments, and its blockade by Russia already threatens global food supplies. Beyond that, the city is a cultural jewel, dear to Ukrainians and Russians alike, and targeting it carries symbolic significance as well.

West blames Russia for satellite hack ahead of Ukraine offensive

Western powers have accused Russia of carrying out a cyberattack against a satellite network an hour before its Ukraine offensive to pave the way for its assault.

According to the British foreign office, British, US and EU cyber security experts had met to assess new intelligence. "This is clear and shocking evidence of a deliberate and malicious attack by Russia against Ukraine...," UK foreign minister Liz Truss said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken too said Russia launched cyber attacks in late February against commercial satellite communications networks to disrupt Ukrainian command and control.

Those actions had spillover impacts into other European countries, Blinken said in a statement.

US official: Russia two weeks behind schedule in Ukraine's east, south

Russia is about two weeks behind schedule in its offensive of Ukraine's Donbass region along with the south of the country, a senior US defence official has said.

"We would assess that he's easily two weeks or even maybe more behind...where he thought he wanted to be in the Donbass and in the south," the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters.

Ukrainian FM to meet with top G7 diplomats

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, has accepted an invitation to join top diplomats from the Group of Seven nations later this week.

Baerbock spoke during a visit on Tuesday to Kiev, where she met Kuleba and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The G7 foreign ministers will meet at Schloss Weissenhaus, a luxury resort on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast, from May 12-14. Russia’s attack on Ukraine is expected to be a major topic at the meeting.

Officials: Over 40 bodies found under east Ukraine building

Rescuers have found the bodies of 44 civilians under the rubble of a destroyed building in the eastern Ukrainian town of Izyum, now under Russian control, the regional governor has said.

"The bodies of 44 civilians were found in Izyum under the rubble of a five-storey building which was destroyed by the occupiers in early March," Oleg Synegubov, governor of the eastern Kharkiv region, said on Telegram.

Local media quoted him as saying residents had made the discovery while clearing the rubble from an area "where there is no shelling".

WHO: Thousands died in Ukraine for want of disease treatment

The World Health Organisation's European chief says at least 3,000 people have died in Ukraine since Russia launched its February attacks because they had been unable to access treatments for chronic diseases.

So far, the UN health agency has documented some 200 attacks in Ukraine on healthcare facilities, and few hospitals are currently functioning, Hans Kluge told a regional meeting of WHO's 53 member states as well as senior agency colleagues.

"Forty percent of households have at least one member in need of chronic treatment that they can no longer find, resulting in an estimated at least 3,000 premature avoidable deaths," he said in a speech, mentioning diseases such as HIV/AIDS and cancer.

UK PM to visit Sweden and Finland before NATO decisions

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit Finland and Sweden, Downing Street has said, as the Nordic countries mull NATO membership after Russia attacked Ukraine.

Finland and Sweden are expected to announce this week whether they will apply to join the alliance, after decades of non-alignment.

Both Helsinki and Stockholm have been rattled by Moscow's assault on its pro-Western neighbour, prompting public support for a reversal in policy.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy tells Malta to clamp down on Russian dual-nationals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Malta to stop Russians from abusing passports handed out as part of a lucrative citizenship scheme, and to prevent its ships from transporting Russian oil.

In his latest video address to a Western parliament, Zelenskyy likened Ukraine's fight with Russia to Malta's own dogged defence against Nazi Germany in World War Two.

"The resilience and resistance of Malta between 1940 and 1942 helped define the future of Europe in the same way as the resilience and strength of our people will decide whether freedom will win again in combating tyranny," Zelenskyy said.

US intelligence chief: Putin ready for long conflict beyond Donbass

President Vladimir Putin will not end the Ukraine conflict with the Donbass campaign and is determined to build a land bridge to Russian-controlled territory in Moldova, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines has said.

US intelligence also views it increasingly likely that Putin will mobilise his entire country, including ordering martial law, and is counting on his perseverance to wear down Western support for Ukraine.

"We... see indications that the Russian military wants to extend the land bridge to Transnistria," Haines said, referring to the Moscow-backed separatist region of Moldova along Ukraine's southwest border.

We assess President Putin is preparing for prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbass - US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines

Ukraine's EU berth 'a matter of war and peace' for Europe

Ukraine's foreign minister has said that its membership in the European Union was a question of "war and peace" on the continent.

"I want to emphasise that Ukraine's membership in the EU is a matter of war and peace in Europe," Dmytro Kuleba told a press conference.

"One of the reasons that this war started is that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin was convinced that Europe doesn't need Ukraine."

China's Xi warns of confrontations arising from Ukraine crisis

Confrontation between blocs resulting from the Ukraine crisis could become a bigger and more lasting threat to global peace than the crisis itself, China's President Xi Jinping has told his French counterpart.

China has repeatedly urged European countries to exercise diplomatic autonomy instead of aligning with the United States in what Beijing says is a "cold war mentality". China has refused to condemn Russia for its offensive.

Speaking to French President Emmanuel Macron on the phone, Xi said China felt Europe should have full control of European security, Chinese state television reported.

Elysee: France, China respect Ukraine territorial integrity

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have discussed the Ukraine situation and the global food crisis arising from it, while calling for an urgent ceasefire, the Elysee has said.

"The two heads of state reiterated their commitment to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," the Elysee presidential office said after a phone call between the two leaders.

The Elysee said Macron and Xi had also discussed France's FARM (Food and Agriculture Resilience Mission) initiative as a response to the risk of food.

Russia FM in Algeria as EU steps up push for alternative gas

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has visited gas-producing ally Algeria for talks as Europe pushes to secure alternative energy supplies.

Lavrov met President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra, according to foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

Lavrov told Lamamra that Moscow supported "an initiative by our Algerian friends to draw up a new interstate strategic document which will reflect the new quality of our bilateral partnership", according to the Russian foreign ministry.

Biden hosts Italian PM for Ukraine talks

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is headed to Washington for talks with President Joe Biden dominated by Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

Despite Italy's dependence on Russian gas and its traditionally friendly ties with Moscow, Draghi's government has been a staunch supporter of efforts to punish Russia for the conflict.