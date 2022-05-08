An ambush by armed men in northern Burkina Faso has killed at least 12 people, including 10 army auxiliaries and two civilians.

"Yesterday morning, a food convoy escorted by volunteers for the Defence of the Fatherland (VDP) was the target of an ambush on the Dori-Gorgadji road," a security source said on Sunday.

A local official confirmed to AFP news agency that 10 backup troops had "fallen."

In a separate incident, armed men freed dozens of prisoners during an attack on a jail in the country's northwest, ransacking offices and setting vehicles ablaze before making their escape.

The men entered the town of Nouna around midnight aboard 4x4s and motorbikes, brandishing Kalashnikovs and heavy machine guns, two security sources and a judicial source said on Sunday.

They freed around 60 men from the city jail, its entire prisoner population.

No one was killed during the weekend's prison raid, but a volunteer militia fighter was shot, according to security sources. Several of the prison's trucks and motorbikes were set on fire, and its offices were trashed.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

