The US Supreme Court will investigate the leak of a draft decision indicating that a majority of the nine justices are set to overturn the constitutional right to abortion.

Chief Justice John Roberts directed the court's marshal on Tuesday to launch a probe into the source of the leak, which he described as an "egregious breach" of trust.

In a news release, the court confirmed that the document is authentic. But it cautioned that the draft opinion, dated from February, does not represent the "final position of any member on the issues in the case."

The draft published by Politico late on Monday said a majority of the court is prepared to overrule the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that legalised abortion nationwide.

The document was labelled a “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court” in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks, a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organisation.

The court is expected to rule on the case before its term ends in late June or early July.

The leak can be considered a major break from the longstanding tradition of confidentiality and trust surrounding deliberations among the justices.

'Betrayal of confidences'