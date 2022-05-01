WORLD
2 MIN READ
Denmark, Sweden summon Russian envoys over airspace violations
Officials say a Russian plane entered Danish airspace on Friday evening east of the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm before flying into Swedish airspace.
Denmark, Sweden summon Russian envoys over airspace violations
Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod summoned the Russian ambassador to the foreign ministry, referring to a "new Russian violation of Danish airspace". / Reuters
May 1, 2022

Denmark and Sweden have summoned Moscow's ambassadors after a Russian spyplane violated the airspace of both countries.

"The Russian ambassador is summoned to the foreign ministry tomorrow," Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod tweeted on Sunday, referring to a "new Russian violation of Danish airspace".

The Swedish foreign ministry also said the Russian ambassador would be summoned in Stockholm.

"There exist established procedures for this kind of case. It concerns notably summoning the representative of the implicated nation to the foreign ministry," it said in an email.

Kofod added it was "totally unacceptable and particularly worrying in the current situation", alluding to Russia's attacks on Ukraine and rising tensions with NATO, where Denmark is a member.

"It was a reconnaissance plane that was in our airspace for a very brief moment. Two Danish F-16 immediately intervened," Henrik Mortensen, a Danish Defence Command press officer, said on Sunday, adding such incidents are rare.

Recommended

Denmark is a member of NATO, unlike Sweden where a debate is taking place over whether it should abandon its non-aligned status and join the alliance.

Questioned by the Dagens Nyheter newspaper, the Swedish defence minister said there was no proof that the breach was linked to current discussions on Stockholm eventually joining NATO.

Russia has already signalled that Stockholm and Helsinki, which is also contemplating membership, should consider the consequences of such a move on bilateral relations and Europe's overall security architecture.

READ MORE: What are the pros and cons of becoming a NATO member?

READ MORE: A look into Sweden and Finland’s Russia policy

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise