Friday, April 29, 2022

Russia confirms Kiev attack during UN chief visit

Russia has confirmed that it carried out an air strike on Kiev during a visit by the UN's secretary general, the first such attack on the Ukrainian capital in nearly two weeks, and in which a journalist also died.

Vera Gyrych, a producer for the US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, was killed when a Russian missile hit the building where she lived, the media group said.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had deployed "high-precision, long-range air-based weapons" that "destroyed the production buildings of the Artyom missile and space enterprise in Kiev".

Zelenskyy: Russia wants Donbass to be destroyed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to destroy Donbass and all who live there.

“The constant brutal bombardments, the constant Russian strikes on infrastructure and residential areas show that Russia wants to empty this territory of all people. Therefore, the defense of our land, the defense of our people, is literally a fight for life,” he said in his nightly video address to the nation.

He said the cities and towns of Donbass will survive only if Ukraine remains standing. “If the Russian invaders are able to realize their plans even partially, then they have enough artillery and aircraft to turn the entire Donbass into stones. As they did with Mariupol.”

US military contractor killed in Ukraine

The US Defense Department warns Americans against going to fight in Ukraine after a former marine was killed.

Willy Joseph Cancel's mother, Rebecca Cabrera, told CNN her 22-year-old son died while working with a private military contractor, having travelled to Ukraine in mid-March.

Pentagon: US trains Ukrainian forces in Germany

The US has begun training Ukrainian forces on new military systems at American military installations in Germany, the Pentagon announced.

Ukrainian forces are being trained on howitzer artillery, radar systems and armored vehicles the US is supplying to Kiev amid its effort to defend against an over two-month long Russian offensive.

Defense Department spokesman John Kirby thanked Germany for its support, and said the training in Germany and elsewhere "is in direct support of recent US security assistance packages that are designed to help Ukraine win their battles today, and build strength for tomorrow."

Zelenskyy sees big risk that Russia talks will end

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said there is a big risk that peace talks with Moscow would end and blamed public anger over what he said are atrocities by Russian troops, Interfax Ukraine has reported.

"People (Ukrainians) want to kill them. When that kind of attitude exists, it's hard to talk about things," Interfax quoted him as telling Polish journalists on Friday.

US rejects 'business as usual' with Putin after G20 invitation

The United States has said that the world cannot deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin as before after Indonesia invited him - as well as Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy - to November's Group of 20 summit.

President Joe Biden "has expressed publicly his opposition to President Putin attending the G20. We have welcomed the Ukrainians attending," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

"We have conveyed our view that we don't think they should be a part of it publicly and privately," she said.

Russians 'behind schedule' in Donbass: Pentagon

The Russian campaign to seize control of the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine is moving slowly and behind schedule, a Pentagon official has said.

Stiff resistance from Ukrainian troops and caution after Russia's failure to capture Kiev have led to "slow and uneven progress" in Donbass, the official told reporters.

"We believe that essentially what they're doing is continuing to set conditions for a sustained and larger and longer offensive," the official said.

Ukrainian forces retake village near Kharkiv

Hundreds of people have been evacuated to Kharkiv from the nearby village of Ruska Lozava which had been under Russian occupation for more than a month.

Almost half the village has escaped on buses, in shrapnel-ridden cars or on foot after fierce battles saw Russian troops pushed back and Ukrainian forces take full control of the village, according to the Kharkiv regional governor.

A video posted by the Azov battalion shows troops raising the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag over the government building in the centre of the village although fighting continues on the outskirts.

Britain to send war crimes investigators to Ukraine

Britain will send a team of war crimes investigators to Ukraine to help experts probing alleged atrocities committed by Russia, the UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said.

Truss said Britain would send a team to the country in May to work with the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is spearheading an active war crimes probe.

"We will be sending in a British evidence-collecting team working with Ukrainian authorities working with the ICC," Truss said on a visit to the court in The Hague.

Ukraine seeks urgent WHO meeting

Ukraine, backed by dozens of other countries, has written to the World Health Organization's regional chief calling for an urgent meeting on the impact of Russian onslaught on health and healthcare, a letter obtained by Reuters showed.

The letter, sent this week by Ukraine's diplomatic mission in Geneva, Switzerland, where the WHO is headquartered, is signed by some 38 other members of the agency's European region, including France, Germany and Britain.

Addressed to Europe regional director Hans Kluge, it urged him to convene a meeting "no later than 9 May" and referred to attacks on health facilities, disrupted vaccination campaigns and concerns about the risk of radiological and chemical events.

Spanish ship in Poland with arms for Ukraine

The Spanish government has that its largest shipment of military equipment to Ukraine so far is on track for delivery after a ship carrying 200 tons of material has docked at a port in Poland.

Spain’s defence ministry confirmed the ship’s arrival in Poland. Spanish newspaper El País, citing Polish port authorities, said the vessel had docked at the port of Gdynia, where the material would be unloaded and transported some 700 kilometres (435 miles) to a logistics base in Ukraine.

The shipment includes 30 trucks, several special heavy transport vehicles and 10 smaller vehicles that will be used to transfer the military material to Ukraine, according to Spain's prime minister.

NATO plans troop exercises to deter Russia

Tens of thousands of troops from NATO and other north Atlantic nations will take part in a series of military exercises across Europe in the coming weeks as western countries seek to deter Russian aggression.

The exercises, backed by aircraft, tanks, artillery and armoured assault vehicles, will take place in Finland, Poland, North Macedonia and along the Estonian-Latvian border. They will include troops from NATO and the Joint Expeditionary Force, which includes non-NATO members Finland and Sweden.

“The scale of the deployment, coupled with the professionalism, training and agility of the British Army, will deter aggression at a scale not seen in Europe this century,” Lt. Gen. Ralph Wooddisse, commander of the UK's field army, said in a statement.

Sweden to boost military on Gotland amid Russia fears

Sweden's government has said it had put aside up to 1.6 billion Swedish crowns ($163 million) to strengthen its military infrastructure on the strategically important island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea amid increased tensions with nearby Russia.

Sweden has been rebuilding its military over the last decade, particularly since Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

"The aim is to be able to house many more conscripts and to make operations more effective, and in that way contribute to greater capacity ... on Gotland," Financial Markets Minister Max Elger told reporters.

Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine

A former US Marine has been killed fighting against Russia alongside Ukrainian forces, relatives have said.

Rebecca Cabrera tells CNN her son, 22-year-old Willy Joseph Cancel, was killed on Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine. His widow, Brittany Cancel, tells Fox News he leaves behind a young son and that she sees her husband as a hero.

"My husband did die in Ukraine," Brittany Cancel said. "He went there wanting to help people, he had always felt that that was his main mission in life."

Ukraine hopes to evacuate civilians holed up in Mariupol steel works