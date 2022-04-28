Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said he wants “to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product,” citing promotion of “free speech” as a motivator to buy the entire company.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” he said in a tweet.

The same argument was also the foundation for Twitter's right-wing clones—Parler, Gettr and Truth Social—which have become echo chambers for anti-Muslim and antisemitic content.

Donald Trump launched his app, Truth Social, in February 2022 because he said Twitter is “completely stifling FREE SPEECH”. The app has since seen 1.2 million downloads, according to data from Statistica and Sensor Tower.

“Truth social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech,” said Musk in a tweet on Wednesday, also claiming the app was “currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store”.

Meanwhile, data suggests that Gettr has roughly four million registered users while Parler has around 16 million.

So, will more right-wing users gravitate towards these platforms from Twitter or are their users planning to return to Twitter due to Musk’s new vision?

CEO of Gettr and former Trump aide Jason Miller told WRVA radio that while nothing is certain about how this will impact the platform, Gettr will continue with its livestreams to set itself apart, something Twitter does not offer.

Fluctuating user base

While we may not be able to predict how Musk’s takeover of Twitter will impact these right-wing alternatives, many left-leaning users are leaving in protest.

“Users who have appreciated the evolution of Twitter’s content-moderation policies see Musk’s arrival as the End Times,” explains Kaitlyn Tiffany in The Atlantic, the same day the hashtag #leavingTwitter and #RIPTWITTER was trending in the United States.

Twitter has seen hundreds of thousands of users deactivate their accounts in response to the news of Musk’s acquisition.

The news also seems to have caused certain prominent Twitter users to gain or lose followers, such as former US president Barack Obama, the most popular user on Twitter, who lost 300,000 followers nearly overnight, according to NBC.

In addition, pop star Katy Perry, the micro-blogging site’s third biggest user, lost 7,000 followers, Michelle Obama dropped nearly 20,000 and Taylor Swift lost 15,000 followers.

In contrast, far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene gained more than 100,000 followers.

In addition, UK prime minister Boris Johnson had an uptick of nearly 10,000 followers and Republican senator Ted Cruz received an additional 60,000 followers.

But where are the former Twitter users going?