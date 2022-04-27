March 30 marked the end of Lisa Smith’s nine-week trial in Dublin for terrorism charges, and she is now waiting for the judgement in her case to be handed down. Like every defendant before the Irish courts, she is innocent until proven guilty.

Smith, a former Irish soldier, crossed into Daesh-controlled Syria in 2015, where she married an alleged Daesh terrorist and gave birth to her daughter in Raqqa. When the Western coalition began their battle to oust the terror group, she fled to the YPG/PKK-run Ain Issa and Al Hol Camps in northeast Syria.

She and her daughter were detained by Türkiye in 2019, after Ankara’s operation in Syria, and deported to Ireland.

When they were found, Irish Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, emphasised that Smith and her daughter were two Irish citizens and that Ireland needed to take responsibility for them. Unlike other EU countries, there was never a suggestion that Smith’s citizenship would be stripped or that the child would be separated from her mother.

“I want her child to be able to come home, I would never separate a mother and child, so yes, I want her to come home,” said Varadkar on an Irish radio show in 2019.

“Of primary concern to the government, in this case, was the welfare of a young child who was caught in the middle of a war zone,” said the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in a statement to The New York Times.

The Irish military repatriated Smith and her daughter to Ireland in December 2019, a few months after she had been found in the Ain Issa camp. On arrival in Dublin, she was charged with joining and financing a terrorist group.

Some will undoubtedly criticise the Irish government for repatriating Smith. However, no matter the ultimate outcome of the trial, Ireland took the correct and responsible decision in bringing her and her daughter home.

The European response

Europe was quick to celebrate Daesh’s defeat in 2019 but reluctant to deal with the thousands of people who travelled from European countries to fight and live with their families in the so-called caliphate established by the terror group.

Women in Daesh were mostly housewives and mothers rather than fighters. Yet many Western governments have refused to repatriate these families from Syria, citing security concerns and the difficulties of prosecuting people for offences that may have happened in Daesh-controlled territory.

Today, thousands of women and children from 60 different countries and linked to Daesh remain in the Al Roj and Al Hol prison camps in northeastern Syria. Most of the camps' 60,000 residents are children, and conditions there have been widely criticised by aid agencies and human rights watchdogs.

Last year alone, 74 children were recorded as dying in Al Hol camp, including eight children who were murdered.