Many Americans still question whether President Joe Biden is showing enough strength in response to Russia’s Ukraine assault, as most approve of steps the US is already taking and few want US troops to get involved.

A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research shows 54 percent of Americans think Biden has been “not tough enough” in his response.

Thirty-six percent think his approach has been about right, while 8 percent say he’s been too tough.

But as the conflict has dragged on, Americans’ desire to get involved has waned somewhat. Thirty-two percent of Americans say the US should have a major role in the conflict.

That’s ticked back down from 40 percent last month, though that remains slightly higher than the 26 percent who said so in February. An additional 49 percent say the US should have a minor role.

Public opinion

The poll and follow-up interviews with respondents indicate many Americans, responding to images of Ukrainians being killed, want to see more action to stop Putin.