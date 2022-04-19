Dozens of Palestinians have suffered temporary asphyxiation as Israeli army used force to disperse protesters in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

The violence erupted after local residents in the town of Burqa, north of Nablus, organised an anti-settlement rally in response to a march organised by Israeli settlers towards the settlement of Homesh, witnesses said on Tuesday.

Israeli forces used live and metal bullets, and tear gas canisters to disperse Palestinians, who responded by hurling stones, they added.

Daily settler incursions