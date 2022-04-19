Israeli warplanes have bombed the blockaded Palestinian enclave of Gaza in midnight raids, local media and witnesses said, the first such attack in months as the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque by Israeli troops and renewed protests there drew an angry reaction from Jordan and US mediation efforts.

Israeli aircraft hit the southern Gaza, witnesses said early on Tuesday, while the armed wing of Hamas, which governs the besieged enclave, announced that it fired on Israeli warplanes.

"Congratulations to the men of the resistance who confronted the fighter jets with our anti-aircraft defence," Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said in a statement, claiming the Israeli raid hit "empty sites".

Israeli raid on Gaza comes after the Israeli military claimed to have intercepted a rocket that it said was fired from Gaza on Monday.

"In response to this attack," the Israeli army said its jets struck Hamas weapons manufacturing site in the Gaza.

No casualties or injuries were reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Tension has mounted across the Palestinian territories since Israeli forces raided the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem on Friday, sparking days of protests in which some 170 Palestinians have been wounded and raising fears of a wider conflict in Gaza.

Palestinians accuse Israel of encroaching on Al Aqsa during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Israel says Palestinian protesters seek to prevent visits by Jews, who are now celebrating Passover.

On Monday, hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers, backed by Israeli troops, forced their way into the Al Aqsa Mosque complex, a Palestinian agency reported.

Jordan hails Palestinian protesters