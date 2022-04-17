Indian police have arrested 14 people in connection with violent clashes between Hindus and Muslims during a Hindu religious procession in the country's capital New Delhi.

"Remaining rioters are being identified for strict legal action," the police said in a tweet on Sunday.

Six police officers and several others were injured on Saturday during scuffles that marred the procession at a festival in Jahangirpuri, a suburban section of New Delhi.

There were no reported deaths from the incident.

The rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has emboldened hardline religious groups in recent years to take up causes that they say defend the Hindu faith.

His party has denied any rise in communal tensions.

'Fringe elements' trying to defame India