Three orphaned brothers were lauded as magicians in 9th-century Baghdad. But it wasn't magic that made them famous, but rather their impressive knowledge of the science of mechanics.

Under the moniker ‘Banu Musa’, meaning sons of Musa, the three brothers — Mohammed, the eldest, followed by Ahmed and Hasan, the youngest of the three — authored more than 20 books on science.

They are credited with producing definitive works on geometry and astronomy. While the three brothers showed a great ability to put their theoretical knowledge into practice, they also benefited from The House of Wisdom, a knowledge centre that is equivalent to today's Oxford or Harvard. The brothers were admitted to the House of Wisdom after losing their father, Musa ibn Shakir, and quickly gained immense wealth and influence, thanks to their late father's close association with Caliph Al Mamun.

The brothers employed several translators, whom they paid 500 dinars a month. The translators helped them gain access to the treasure trove of knowledge — from the works of ancient Greek polymaths to mediaeval-era mathematicians.

Many historical accounts on 9th-century philosophers and thinkers claimed that the Musa brothers were influenced by the works of Greek mathematicians Hero and Philo.

Nearly 100 of their inventions are described in the Kitab al Hiyal. While some of these inventions may have been influenced by the designs of Hero and Philo, many of them were wholly original. The singular engineering genius the brothers possessed was remarkable, and they not only improved upon the developments of Greek and other ancient engineers, but also devised novel methods and designs.

The mechanical devices they built using the Greek concept of “automata” ranged from trick vessels and gadgets consisting of 15 automatic control systems to seven water jets, three oil lamps, one bellow and a lifting mechanism system.