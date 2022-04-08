Pakistan's prime minister has said he is 'disappointed' by the top court’s judgment that declared the blocking of the no-confidence motion against him “contrary to the Constitution.”

"I am saddened by the verdict, but I accept it," Imran Khan said at the start of his address to the nation on Friday.

He then accused the US of hatching a conspiracy to oust him.

“My Minister Atif Khan told me that some of our members were called in the US embassy in Islamabad and they were told that a no-trust motion is coming,” Khan claimed.

"There was foreign interference in Pakistan's no-confidence. I wanted the SC to at least look at it. It was a very serious allegation that a foreign country wants to topple the government through a conspiracy," he said.

He announced a countrywide protest on Sunday and said he will not accept an "imported" government in the country.

READ MORE: Pakistan's Lettergate: A political ploy or a real threat?