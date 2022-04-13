After Russian troops crossed over into Ukraine in February, Israeli officials geared up to deal with a wave of Ukrainian Jews, starting preparations to accommodate the refugees.

Instead, more Jews have arrived in Israel from Russia than from Ukraine, according to official figures obtained by the Haaretz.

Around 200,000 Ukrainians and 600,000 Russians qualify for immigration to Israel under Israel’s Law of Return, according to the Institute for Jewish Policy Research.

Any person in the world with one Jewish grandparent or a Jewish partner is eligible for Israeli citizenship.

But the verification process, known locally as “Aliyah,” can take weeks as Israeli authorities run background ancestry checks and require verification documents.

However, Israeli authorities have relaxed the process for Ukrainian refugees in consideration of the urgency and impact of the conflict.

According to Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) figures, a total of 8,371 Ukrainian Jewish immigrants arrived in Israel between February 24 and April 8.

On the other hand, 12,593 Russians have come as immigrants in the same period — a major increase from the 7,700 Russians who landed in Israel in the whole of 2021.

Among the Ukrainian refugees, 4,750 people were given special permission to fly to Israel before they had even completed the paperwork, a process that can take weeks.

Russian Jews have not been offered the same concessions. Yet, they have found a way to jump the barrier by flying to Israel on tourist visas and starting the citizenship application process once they are in the country. Most Russians have arrived in Israel on a tourist visa like this since the conflict started on February 24.

A Russian flight