Thursday, April 7, 2022

Zelenskyy: Situation in Ukraine's Borodyanka 'more dreadful' than Bucha

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the situation in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka is "significantly more dreadful" than in nearby Bucha.

"They have started sorting through the ruins in Borodianka," Zelenskyy said in his daily address to the nation. "It's much more horrific there, there are even more victims of Russian occupiers."

The killing of civilians in the town of Bucha has been widely condemned by the West as "war crimes", increasing pressure for stricter sanctions against Russia. Moscow has denied targeting civilians and says images of bodies in Bucha were staged to justify more sanctions against Moscow and derail peace negotiations.

Biden calls signs of Ukraine atrocities an 'outrage' to humanity

US President Joe Biden has called the images emerging as Russian troops withdraw from parts of Ukraine an "outrage" to humanity, as he hailed Moscow's expulsion from the UN Human Rights Council.

"Russia's lies are no match for the undeniable evidence of what is happening in Ukraine," Biden said in a statement.

"The signs of people being raped, tortured, executed -- in some cases having their bodies desecrated -- are an outrage to our common humanity."

EU nations ok new Russia sanctions, including on coal

European Union nations have approved new sanctions against Russia, including an EU embargo on coal imports in the wake of evidence of torture and killings emerging from battle zones outside Kiev.

The EU ban on coal is estimated to be worth $4.4 billion (4 billion euros) per year, the EU presidency, held by France, announced.

The EU sanctions approved also included the freezing of assets of several Russian banks, an arms export embargo to Russia, and other export bans totaling some 10 billion euros. The nations also approved a further 5.5 billion in imports and a ban on port access for Russian vessels.

26 bodies found in two destroyed apartment buildings near Kiev: Ukraine

Ukraine has said it has recovered 26 bodies from underneath two destroyed apartment buildings in the town of Borodianka, north-west of Kiev, again accusing Moscow of targeting civilian areas.

"Just in the rubble of two apartment blocs, 26 bodies were recovered," Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on Facebook.

"Only the civilian population was targeted: there is no military site here," she said, adding it was "impossible to predict" how many more dead there were at the site.

UN aid chief: I'm not optimistic about Ukraine ceasefire

The United Nations’ humanitarian chief has said he's not optimistic about securing a ceasefire to halt the fighting in Ukraine, following high-level talks in Moscow and Kiev that underscored how far apart the two sides are.

Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths gave the bleak assessment in an interview in the Ukrainian capital after wrapping up talks with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other top officials. That followed discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and officials in Moscow earlier in the week.

“I think it’s not going to be easy because the two sides, as I know now ...have very little trust in each other," he said. “I'm not optimistic,” he added later.

UN says at least 1,611 civilians lost their lives in Ukraine

At least 1,611 civilians have lost their lives in Ukraine while 2,227 have been injured since Russia began its "special military operation" in the neighboring country on February 24, the UN has said.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in its daily update.

It added that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration.

US ends normal trade ties with Russia over Ukraine offensive

The US Congress has voted to end normal trade relations with Moscow, as the White House ratcheted up pressure on President Vladimir Putin over his military operation in Ukraine.

The legislation – which also applies to Russia's ally Belarus and enables President Joe Biden to inflict steep tariff hikes on imports – passed the Senate unanimously before being rubber-stamped by the House of Representatives.

Ukraine thanks UN for suspending Russia from human rights body

Ukraine's foreign minister has welcomed a decision by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over reports of violations and abuses of human rights by its troops in Ukraine.

"War criminals have no place in UN bodies aimed at protecting human rights. Grateful to all member states which supported the relevant UNGA resolution and chose the right side of history," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Russia bars Australian leaders and lawmakers from entering

Russia's Foreign Ministry has said it imposed entry bans on 228 Australian government members and lawmakers, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in response to sanctions from Canberra.

It published a list of 228 Australian lawmakers and government members who were barred from entering Russia.

Russia calls its suspension from UN rights council illegal

Russia has said that a vote by United Nations member states to suspend it from the UN Human Rights Council is illegal and politically motivated, the RIA news agency has reported.

RIA also quoted Gennady Kuzmin, Deputy Russian Ambassador to the United Nations, as saying Russia had decided to give up its membership immediately, on April 7.

NATO countries to boost support for Ukraine

NATO foreign ministers have agreed to increase humanitarian and financial aid to Ukraine.

The alliance is determined “to help the brave Ukrainians defend their homes and their country and push back the invading forces,” Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference after a two-day meeting of NATO’s top diplomats.

Stoltenberg said the “senseless war” must end, but warned that instead of a “rational retreat" NATO sees a “regrouping and repositioning” of Russian forces moving out from northern Ukraine to the east. “We expect a big battle in Donbass”, he said, stressing the urgency of NATO’s assistance to Ukraine.

UN General Assembly suspends Russia from human rights body

The United Nations General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the Geneva-based Human Rights Council with the US-led push garnering 93 votes in favour, while 24 countries voted no and 58 countries abstained.

Images from Ukraine’s Bucha truly unacceptable: Cavusoglu

Images from the Ukrainian town of Bucha are “truly unacceptable” and “disgraceful for humanity,” the Turkish foreign minister has said.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Mevlut Cavusoglu said that he had spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and told him that “the latest images from Bucha are truly unacceptable, disgraceful for humanity , and we have conveyed our discomfort (about it).”

"These scenes have overshadowed the negotiations," Cavusoglu said. "The emerging positive atmosphere, unfortunately, was overshadowed."

More than 4.3 million Ukrainians flee conflict: UN

More than 4.3 million Ukrainians have now fled their country since the Russian attack, the United Nations has said.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 4,319,494 Ukrainians had fled across the border since the conflict began on February 24 – a figure up 40,705 since Wednesday. The agency says it is Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War II.

The UN's International Organization for Migration estimates that 7.1 million internally displaced people had fled their homes but were still in Ukraine.

Ukraine tells NATO members to send arms before it's 'too late'

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said he expects NATO members to send Kiev the weapons it needs but insists they have to act quickly before Russia launches another major offensive.

"Either you help us now and I'm speaking about days, not weeks, or your help will come too late. And many people will die, many civilians will lose their homes, many villages will be destroyed. Exactly because this help came too late," Kuleba said after meeting NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

Ukraine dismisses Russian criticism of Kiev over peace talks as propaganda

Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak has dismissed comments by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggesting Kiev presented it with a draft peace deal that deviated from proposals both sides had previously agreed on.

Podolyak said that Lavrov was not directly involved in negotiations and his statements were "of purely propagandistic significance".

Podolyak said Moscow wanted to divert attention from events in the town of Bucha, where Ukraine accuses Russian troops of killing civilians, and added: "That is how any such statements should be regarded." Moscow denies targeting civilians in Ukraine and has said the deaths in Bucha were a "monstrous forgery" staged by the West to discredit it.

NATO members agree to strengthen support to Ukraine: Stoltenberg

NATO members have agreed to strengthen support to Ukraine and are providing a wide range of weapon systems to the country, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said following a meeting of foreign ministers.

Stoltenberg told reporters that NATO members also agreed to do more to help other partners and shore up their ability to defend themselves, including Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Moscow accuses Ukraine of derailing talks

Russia has accused Ukrainian negotiators of changing demands since last month's talks in Istanbul, claiming that Kiev was not interested in ending the fighting.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Ukrainian side had presented its draft agreement. "It shows a departure from the most important provisions spelled out at the meeting in Istanbul on March 29," he said.

In Türkiye, "the Ukrainians clearly stated that future (international) security guarantees for Ukraine do not apply to Crimea and Sevastopol," Lavrov said, referring to the territory Moscow annexed in 2014. "In yesterday's draft, this clear statement is missing," he added.

Moscow vows response to latest US sanctions

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Russia intends to respond to US sanctions against President Vladimir Putin’s daughters as it sees fit.

“Russia will definitely respond, and will do it as it sees fit,” Peskov said. The US earlier announced that it is sanctioning Putin’s two adult daughters.

Peskov told a conference call with reporters that the sanctions “add to a completely frantic line of various restrictions” and the fact that the restrictions target family members “speaks for itself.”

Russia must lower hostility to allow dialogue: Ukraine

Ukraine has urged Russia to show it was ready for dialogue by lowering “hostility” after Moscow accused Ukrainian negotiators of changing their demands since face-to-face talks in March.

“If Moscow wants to demonstrate its readiness for dialogue, it should lower the degree of hostility,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on Twitter.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russia must be brought to justice

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the West to "bring Russia to justice", saying Moscow's actions were directed not only against Ukraine but also Europe. He reiterated calls that the democratic world reject Russian oil and block Russian banks.

"Once and for all, we can teach Russia and any other potential aggressors that those who choose war always lose...those who blackmail Europe with economic and energy crisis always lose," the President said in an address to Greek lawmakers.

Zelenskyy also called on Greece to use its clout in the EU to rescue the remaining population of "martyred" Mariupol. "We must save whoever we can," Zelenskyy said, adding that some 100,000 people were still left around the devastated city.

Please use your influence as EU members to better organise whatever rescue can be carried out in Mariupol - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Greek parliament

G7 says it condemns Russian atrocities in Ukraine

G7 foreign ministers have condemned what they said are atrocities committed by Russian armed forces in Ukraine, adding that those responsible would be held to account.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers...and the High Representative of the European Union, condemn in the strongest terms the atrocities committed by the Russian armed forces in Bucha and a number of other Ukrainian towns," they said a joint statement.

Estonia says it will stop importing Russian gas

Estonia will stop importing Russian gas and will instead lease a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal together with Finland by autumn, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has said, according to a report by the BNS news agency.