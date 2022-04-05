Israeli police have arrested several Palestinians accused of throwing rocks and other objects at officers outside the contested Old City of occupied Jerusalem as tensions flared during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Police said on Monday officers arrested eight people suspected of throwing rocks, bottles and fireworks at officers during Ramadan revelries outside the Damascus Gate. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

It was the third consecutive night of unrest outside the Old City, a frequent flashpoint of Israel-Palestine violence.

On Sunday, Palestinian youths and Israeli police scuffled outside the Damascus Gate, a central gathering place in the heart of historic Jerusalem. Police said officers arrested 10 people suspected of attacking officers while the area was packed with hundreds of revelers after the day's fast. Several people suffered minor injuries, paramedics said.

Escalating violence