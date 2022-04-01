The Solomon Islands has said it will not allow a Chinese military base in the Pacific islands nation despite its plans to sign a security pact with Beijing.

A day after the two countries initialled a draft security agreement, the office of Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said on Friday the agreement does not invite China to establish a military base.

"Government is conscious of the security ramification of hosting a military base, and it will not be careless to allow such initiative to take place under its watch," a statement said.

Sogavare has not released details of the security agreement with China, amid concern sparked by a leaked draft that allowed Chinese navy ships to replenish in the islands. Ministers have not yet signed it.

The draft security pact has sparked a backlash, with a host of regional players voicing their concerns.

Security concerns

Australia's Defence Minister Peter Dutton said he respected Sogavare's perspective but urged caution.

China established 20 points of military presence in the South China Sea despite telling the United States it would not militarise the region, Dutton said in an interview with Sky News.