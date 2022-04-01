Friday, April 1, 2022

Missiles target Ukraine's Odesa — official

Three missiles hit a residential area near the Ukrainian southern port city of Odesa, the local governor Maksym Marchenko has said in a video posted online, adding there were casualties.

"The enemy has just carried out a strike with three missiles on a settlement," he said, without sharing an estimate of the casualty toll.

Russia denies targeting civilians.

Fire at Belgorod likely to strain Russia's Ukraine offensive — UK

British military intelligence said the destruction of several oil tanks at a depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, close to the Ukrainian border, will likely add short-term strain to Russia's already stretched logistics chains.

"Supplies to Russian forces encircling Kharkiv (60 km from Belgorod) may be particularly affected," Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, Moscow said Ukrainian helicopters struck a fuel depot in Belgorod, a logistics hub for its war effort, causing a huge fire. Ukraine denied responsibility for the incident.

US, UK agree to slash 'dependency on Russian energy'

Britain and the United States agreed to work on ending dependency on Russian energy, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said, following a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We agreed that pressure on Russia must continue and we will work to eliminate dependency on Russian energy," Truss said on Twitter.

Russia's Sberbank ceases operations in London after sanctions — statement

Russian lender Sberbank has said it was winding down operations at its investment arm in London, which Britain's financial watchdog said was "operationally unable to make payments" following sanctions over the Russian aggression on Ukraine.

"Sberbank is ceasing the operation of its London office, Sberbank CIB (UK) Limited. We are in contact with the local regulator, the FCA, and in accordance with the law we will close our activities, fulfilling all obligations to our clients," Sberbank said in a statement, referring to the Financial Conduct Authority.

It said key members of staff were still working in their current roles

Over 6,260 people evacuated from Mariupol — official

A total of 6,266 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors, a senior official has said.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said in an online post that 3,071 people had left the besieged city of Mariupol.

Separately, the AFP news agency has reported that buses carrying Mariupol residents out of the devastated Ukrainian city arrive in Zaporizhzhia.

Sanctions drive Russia to be closed economy — US

Massive sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies have hit the Russian currency and economy hard, and are driving Russia to be a closed economy, a senior US Treasury Department official has said.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters that sharp restrictions on foreign exchange meant the value of the rouble was not being set by supply and demand.

The emerging black market activity showed a sharply depreciated value of the currency, and reflected the weakness of the rouble as a financial instrument, the official added.

Ukraine looks for int'l bonds to fund its defence

Ukraine, hoping to tap fresh sources of money to fund its defence efforts, is looking at ways to extend a domestic bond issuance programme to international capital markets, a source familiar with the situation has said.

Kiev launched a programme selling hryvnia-denominated bonds to raise money for its fight against Russia - dubbed "war bonds" - in late February. The government said it aimed to raise around $1.36 billion through its domestic programme.

The source said Ukraine's government now hoped to launch an international fixed income instrument - which would be most likely be denominated in US dollars - in the months to come.

"Ukraine has been encouraged by the support that it has been receiving not only from official creditors but from the broader Ukrainian diaspora and international regulatory authorities," the person told Reuters news agency.

Red Cross team unable to reach besieged Ukraine's Mariupol

A Red Cross team on its way to Mariupol, Ukraine to facilitate the safe passage of some 100,000 civilians had to backtrack after arrangements and conditions made it impossible to proceed, said the humanitarian group.

"The International Committee of the Red Cross team, which consists of three vehicles and nine personnel, did not reach Mariupol or facilitate the safe passage of civilians today," the ICRC said.

"They will try again on Saturday to facilitate the safe passage of civilians from Mariupol."

For the operation to succeed, it is critical that the Ukrainian and Russian sides respect the agreements and provide the necessary conditions and security guarantees, said the ICRC.

Death toll rises to 31 from strike on government building in Ukraine's Mykolaiv

At least 31 people have been confirmed killed as a result of Tuesday's rocket strike on the regional administration building in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv, local emergency services said in an online post.

Round-the-clock rescue operations were still taking place, the post said.

Rescue workers had to pull victims from the rubble after Tuesday's attack blasted a hole through the side of the building in central Mykolaiv.

Ukraine strike on Russian territory reported as talks resume

Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed, as another desperate attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol failed and Russia accused the Ukrainians of a cross-border helicopter attack on a fuel depot.

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said a fiery raid on Russian soil by two helicopter gunships left two people wounded, though state oil company Rosneft denied anyone was hurt.

“Certainly, this is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of the talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, five weeks after Moscow began sending upwards of 150,000 of its own troops across Ukraine's border.

Kremlin spokesman says Russia will strengthen its western borders

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would strengthen its western borders so that "it wouldn't cross anyone's mind to attack", RIA news agency reported.

RIA also cited Peskov as saying the strengthening exercise would ensure the "necessary parity" was maintained, but did not give details.

EU: Companies with euro gas contracts should not meet Russia's rouble demand

European companies whose gas supply contracts with Russia stipulate payment in euros or dollars should not accede to Russia's demand for payment in roubles, the European Commission said.

"Agreed contracts must be respected. 97 percent of the relevant contracts explicitly stipulate payment in euros or dollars. Companies with such contracts should not accede to Russian demands," a European Commission spokesperson said.

UN: Over 50 landmark Ukraine sites damaged in Russian attacks

The UN's cultural agency said it had confirmed that at least 53 Ukrainian historical sites, religious buildings and museums had sustained damage during Russia's offensive.

"This is the latest list but it is not exhaustive as our experts are continuing to verify a number of reports," filed by the Ukrainian authorities, a UNESCO spokesman told AFP news agency as the body published a list of damaged 53 sites in the north and east of the country.

The spokesman said UNESCO used satellite images and witness reports from the scene to verify the information provided by the Ukrainian authorities.

Erdogan: Istanbul talks of Russian, Ukrainian parties raised hopes for peace

"Positive and constructive" negotiations between Russia and Ukraine this week in Istanbul have raised hopes for peace, Türkiye's president said in a phone call with his Russian counterpart.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also reiterated his offer to host Vladimir Putin and their Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy for talks to secure peace between Moscow and Kiev, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Putin expressed thanks to Erdogan for hosting the peace talks in Istanbul, the statement added.

Ukraine swaps 86 servicemen with Russia

Ukraine exchanged 86 servicemen with Russia, senior Kiev officials said.

"The exchange has just taken place, 86 of Ukraine's servicemen, including 15 women, are already safe," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the Ukrainian president's deputy chief of staff said in a video message on Telegram.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the servicemen are "already being taken home."

"I would like to address all our (people) who are still being held prisoner: We will fight for each of you! And will bring you home. Stay strong."

Biden says 30 countries joining US release of oil reserves

President Joe Biden said that more than 30 countries have joined the United States in tapping national oil reserves to try and settle global energy markets spooked by fallout from Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

"This morning, over 30 countries from across the world convened in an extraordinary meeting and agreed to the release of tens of millions of additional barrels of oil onto the market," Biden said in an address from the White House.

On Thursday, Biden announced a record release from the US strategic oil stockpile, pledging a million barrels a day for six months.

German ex-reserve officer charged with spying for Russia

A former German military reserve officer has been charged with spying for Russia, authorities announced.

The suspect, identified as Ralph G., is accused of passing information about the German armed forces and its high-ranking officers to a Russian intelligence service, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

He also shared insights and analyses on economy, especially about the Western sanctions on Russia, and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, according to the prosecutors.

Russia is breaking promises on humanitarian corridor for Mariupol - local governor

The governor of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region accused Russia of breaking its promises in terms of allowing humanitarian aid to reach the city of Mariupol, which is encircled by Russian troops.

"Humanitarian deliveries, despite all the agreements and promises of the Russian side, are not being carried out," Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a televised address. "The humanitarian corridor ... is essentially not operational."

Repeated efforts to deliver aid to Mariupol and help civilians evacuate have failed, with both sides blaming the other.

Xi calls for political settlement in Ukraine as EU pushes China to 'take responsibility'

China wants a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, President Xi Jinping told top European Union officials as they pressed him to pressure Russia to end its offensive.

“China supports the EU’s efforts toward a political settlement of the Ukraine issue and has been encouraging peace talks in its own way,” Xi said in a virtual meeting with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.

Von der Leyen said they conveyed the EU’s position to Xi in a “frank and open” manner and emphasized that China needs to fulfil its responsibility as a member of the UN Security Council.

Top security official denies Ukraine carried out attack on Russian fuel depot

Ukraine's top security official denied accusations by Russia that Ukraine was behind an attack on an oil depot in the Russian city of Belgorod.

Speaking on national television, Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said: "For some reason they say that we did it, but according to our information this does not correspond to reality."

Kiev satellite town Bucha recaptured by Ukraine - mayor

Ukrainian forces have recaptured the town of Bucha, near the capital Kiev, its mayor said.

"March 31 will go down in the history of our town... as the day of its liberation from Russian (forces)," Mayor Anatolii Fedoruk said in a video, which appeared to be filmed outside Bucha's town hall.

HRW urges Ukraine to probe possible 'war crimes'

Human Rights Watch has called on Ukrainian authorities to launch an investigation into possible war crimes following the emergence of video footage that appears to show its soldiers shooting Russian prisoners in the legs.

The video, which began circulating on March 27, shows three men in fatigues, hands bound behind their backs, thrown to the ground by armed men who then shoot them in the legs.

While the authenticity of the footage could not be independently confirmed, AFP was able to geolocalise it to the village of Mala Rogan outside the northeastern city of Kharkiv, which Ukrainian forces had just recaptured after an offensive.

Ukraine checks Chernobyl nuclear site after Russians leave

Ukraine’s foreign minister says that now his country’s government is back in control of the Chernobyl nuclear site, it will work with the UN atomic agency to determine what the occupying Russians did there and mitigate any danger.

Russian troops left the heavily contaminated nuclear site early Friday after returning control to the Ukrainians.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the Russians behaved irresponsibly at the site during the more than four weeks that they controlled it, preventing staff at the plant from performing their full duties and digging trenches in contaminated areas.

UN says 'tragedy must stop' as 4.1 million Ukrainians flee

The number of Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's offensive in their country has crossed 4.1 million, the United Nations said Friday, adding: "This tragedy must stop".

The flow of people escaping across the western borders to flee the Russian assault has settled at around 40,000 a day over the past week.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 4,102,876 Ukrainians had fled the country since the February 24 attack – a figure up 43,771 on Thursday's numbers.

More than 3.4 million fled in March.

Germany studying Kremlin decree on rouble gas payments

The German government said it was "examining" the Kremlin's decree that payments for Russian gas must now be made in roubles, which has raised fears supplies will be cut.

Berlin and Western partners have insisted that their contracts with Russian companies state clearly that their payments can be made exclusively in euros or dollars.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Thursday slammed as attempted "blackmail" any insistence by Moscow to now be paid in roubles in the face of Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.

Russia launches conscription drive amid Ukraine conflict

Russia launched its spring draft of young men eligible for national service, vowing conscripts will not be sent to fight in Ukraine, where over 1,000 troops have been killed.

The Russian military holds two annual draft sessions, in spring and autumn, when it recruits eligible men aged 18 to 27 to serve for a year.

This time, President Vladimir Putin has set a recruitment goal of 134,500 men, according to a Kremlin decree.

Military service is nominally mandatory for men but many Russians avoid the draft by entering higher education or evading the summons.

Red Cross team on way to besieged Ukrainian city to help evacuate civilians

The Red Cross said that one of its teams is on its way to the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol to enable the safe passage of civilians.

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) spokesman Ewan Watson told a UN press conference that a convoy of three cars and nine Red Cross staff members is on its way to Mariupol to assist with the safe passage operation.

The Red Cross is in communication with warring Ukrainians and Russians on the final details of how tens of thousands of civilians stranded in the southeastern port city since the conflict began on Feb. 24 will be evacuated.

Russia says Ukrainian helicopters hit oil refinery

Local authorities in Russia claimed on Friday that Ukrainian helicopters hit an oil refinery close to the border.

A fire broke out due to an explosion at the facility after the strike, said a statement by Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the western Belgorod region.