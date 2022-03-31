WORLD
2 MIN READ
China's search, rescue efforts come to a close following Boeing crash
Beijing authorities have conducted preliminary analyses of the crash that left 132 passengers dead.
China's search, rescue efforts come to a close following Boeing crash
A probe into China’s worst aviation disaster in more than a decade is set to begin. / Reuters
March 31, 2022

China has completed the main search and rescue work at the site of a China Eastern Airlines plane crash last week, and plans to complete a preliminary report within 30 days of the event.

A final report into the crash of the Boeing 737-800 will be completed and made public after the investigation is concluded, Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) safety head Zhu Tao told reporters on Thursday.

The plane crashed into a mountainside in southern China on March 21, killing all 132 people onboard.

Under international rules, a 30-day report must be lodged with the UN aviation agency ICAO but it does not need to be public. 

A final report is due within a year of the crash, though sometimes it can take longer.

Zhu said authorities have done preliminary analyses of the crash, such as predicting the possible trajectory, position and impact force of the airplane when it hit the ground and reading data from air traffic control radar systems.

Recommended

CAAC investigators are also working to decode the data from both the black boxes, he added.

Investigators from the US National Transportation Safety Board are set to travel to China to support the CAAC's investigation into mainland China's deadliest aviation disaster in 28 years.

Over 40,000 pieces of aircraft wreckage and debris have been found and a majority of the pieces have been transported to a hangar, Zhu said.

READ MORE: Second 'black box' in China Eastern plane crash recovered

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows
Death toll rises in Vietnam as typhoon Bualoi brings more destruction
US judge halts Trump-ordered VOA layoffs, cites “disrespect” for court orders
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin
Trump-Netanyahu presser unveils Gaza plan; Analysts say proposal could give Israel 'a long window'
What is Trump's plan for ending Israel's war on Gaza?
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha