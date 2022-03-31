Thursday, March 31, 2022

US: Initial shipments of weapons reached Ukraine

US has said an initial half-dozen shipments of weapons and other security assistance have reached Ukraine as part of the $800 million package of aid that President Joe Biden approved on March 16.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that the shipments included Javelin anti-tank weapons, Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems, body armour, medical supplies and other material. He said the 100 Switchblade armed drones that Biden approved as part of the package have not yet been delivered.

Kirby said the $800 million in assistance is likely to be fully delivered within about two weeks. It also includes Mi-17 helicopters, small arms, ammunition, vehicles, secure communications systems, and satellite imagery and analysis capability.

Separately, Kirby said US troops are not training Ukrainian troops in Poland but are acting as liaisons with Ukrainian personnel who cross the border into Poland to take possession of US security assistance. He noted that the standard US military training mission that had existed in Ukraine for years was suspended shortly before Russia began its offensive.

Russian forces killed 148 children, fired 1,370 missiles: Kiev

Russian forces have killed 148 children during shelling and air strikes, fired 1,370 missiles and destroyed 15 Ukrainian airports since the start of the offensive on February 24, Ukraine's defence ministry has said.

More than 10 million Ukrainians have fled their homes, it said in a statement.

Erdogan: Istanbul talks gave impetus to Ukraine peace efforts

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine held this week in Istanbul have given “meaningful impetus” to efforts to end the conflict, Türkiye’s president has said in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also reiterated his offer to host Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin for talks to secure peace between Ukraine and Russia, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

In a tweet after their conversation, Zelenskyy hailed Erdogan as a “real friend of Ukraine.” Zelenskyy said he thanked Erdogan for Türkiye’s readiness to become a guarantor of Ukraine’s security, adding that the two leaders “agreed on further steps towards peace.”

Russia says it will open humanitarian corridor from Mariupol on April 1 - TASS

The Russian defence ministry has said it will open a humanitarian corridor from the besieged city of Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia on Friday, Tass news agency has reported.

It quoted Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the director of the Russian National Center for Defense Management, as saying Moscow was acting on a request that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had made to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian councillor charged over 'false information' on troops

A Russian court has said that a local councillor in Siberia has been charged with knowingly sharing "false information' on army activity in Ukraine, national media has reported.

Dmitry Petrenko, an elected Communist member of the municipal council in the city of Omsk, has a Telegram channel where he has posted critical views on Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

The court's press service said Petrenko had been charged with a crime over Telegram posts that "spread knowingly false information about the use of Russian armed forces to destroy civilian infrastructure and Ukraine's civilian population," RIA Novosti state news agency reported.

Biden says Putin seems to be self-isolating

US President Joe Biden has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin seems to be self-isolating in Russia and may have fired or put under house arrest some of his advisers.

"He seems to be self-isolated and there's some indication that he has fired or put under house arrest some of his advisers," Biden said without citing evidence.

"But I don't want to put too much stock in that at this time."

US wants Ukraine's borders to be respected: Pentagon

The United States wants Ukraine's borders to be respected as before the offensive was launched and it seems Russia is prioritising taking the eastern Donbass region, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby has said.

"We want Ukraine's sovereignty, all of their sovereignty, their borders as it was before the end of February to be respected," he told Fox News.

Ukraine: One killed in Russian strike on evacuation convoy

One person has been killed and four seriously wounded when Russian forces shelled an evacuation convoy outside the northern Ukrainian city of Chernigiv, officials in Kiev have said.

"Five buses came under direct fire from the enemy as they tried to get to the surrounded city to evacuate people," Ukraine's ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said on Telegram.

"There were only civilian volunteers on the buses. As a result of the shelling, one person is dead, four were gravely injured."

UN struggling to aid cities in south Ukraine

The UN humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine says the United Nations and its partners have delivered supplies for thousands of people in the country's northeast but have been unable to reach some encircled cities in the south.

Osnat Lubrani said that food rations from the humanitarian organisation People in Need and the UN World Food Program will benefit nearly 6,000 people in Sumy and areas including Trostianets and Okhtyrka.

She said the UN-facilitated humanitarian notification system with Ukraine and Russia enabled safe passage for the convoy to Sumy “but this is clearly not enough.” Efforts over the past month to reach Mauripol, Kherson and other encircled cities in the south have been unsuccessful because of safety concerns.

UN nuclear watchdog chief arrives in Russia

The UN nuclear watchdog says its director-general has arrived in Russia’s Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad for talks with senior Russian officials.

The International Atomic Energy Agency didn’t specify in a tweet whom exactly Rafael Mariano Grossi will meet on Friday or give further details of his agenda.

He arrived in Kaliningrad following a visit to Ukraine, where he visited a nuclear power plant and conferred with the energy minister and other officials on efforts to ensure the safety of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants.

‘Peace is more valuable than diamonds’: Ukraine’s president tells Belgian lawmakers

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denounced Belgian’s diamond trade with Russia in an address to Belgian lawmakers via video link.

Zelenskyy said Russian merchants still sell diamonds in Antwerp, known as the diamond city of Belgium, saying “peace is more valuable than diamonds.”

He said 90 percent of Mariupol has been destroyed after being under siege for four weeks and there is no water, food, medicine left.

Ukraine diversifying fuel supply after Russian missile strikes on depots - minister

Ukraine is diversifying its fuel supplies and is confident of maintaining enough resources after several Russian missile strikes on oil depots, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko has said.

Haluschenko said in a televised interview that Ukraine suffered "intense" attacks on its oil infrastructure over the last several days.

Ukraine nuclear operator: Russian troops leave Chernobyl

Most of the Russian forces that seized the Chernobyl nuclear power station have left the defunct plant and only a "small number" remain, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom has said.

"This morning, the invaders announced their intentions to leave the Chernobyl nuclear power plant," Energoatom said on Telegram.

Russian troops "marched in two columns towards the Ukrainian border with Belarus" and a "small number" of Russian forces remain in the station, it said.

Ukraine: Five settlements liberated from Russian occupation

Ukraine has claimed that its armed forces have liberated five settlements from Russian occupation.

Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, along with other defence forces units in the southeastern Zaporizhia region, liberated Zatyshshia, Malynivka, Vesele, Zelenyi Hai and Chervone from Russian occupation, the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command said on Telegram.

UK, allies to send more lethal aid to Ukraine

Britain and its allies have agreed to send more lethal weapons to Ukraine to help defend it against Russian attack, British Defence Minister Ben Wallace has said.

"There'll be more lethal aid going into Ukraine as a result of today. A number of countries have come forward either with new ideas or indeed more pledges of money," Wallace told reporters after hosting over 30 international partners at a conference.

He said the lethal aid included longer range artillery, ammunition, and more anti-aircraft weapons.

US slaps sanctions on Russian tech firms

The United States has hit a series of Russian tech firms with sanctions, including the nation's largest chip maker, in the latest economic punishment for Moscow's operation in Ukraine.

The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on 21 entities and 13 people, including Joint Stock Company Mikron, the largest Russian manufacturer and exporter of microelectronics and Russia's largest chipmaker.

The Treasury also expanded sanctions authorities to include the aerospace, marine and electronics sectors of the Russian economy.

Scholz: Russian gas payments will continue in euros or dollars

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said Western countries will continue paying for Russian gas in euros or dollars despite the Kremlin's threat to cut off supplies not paid for in roubles.

"We looked at the contracts for the gas deliveries," Scholz told reporters in Berlin.

"They say that payments are made in euros, sometimes in dollars... and I made clear in my conversation with the Russian president that that will remain the case," referring to a telephone call with Vladimir Putin.

Russia's RT says UK sanctions are death knell for media freedom

Russia's state-funded RT television channel has said that British sanctions on Russian state media organisations showed the imminent end of media freedom and the blinkered nature of officials who thought anything Russian was wrong.

Britain announced sanctions on 14 more Russian entities and people, including on state media organisations behind RT and Sputnik and some of their senior figures, saying it was targetting those who push out President Vladimir Putin's "fake news and narratives".

"With this action the UK government has sounded the death knell for media freedom in Britain," Anna Belkina, RT's deputy editor in chief, said.

Russia bars top EU officials

Russia's Foreign Ministry has said it will be expanding its list of EU figures banned from entering the country in response to sanctions imposed on Moscow over its military actions in Ukraine.

"The restrictions apply to the top leadership of the European Union including a number of European commissioners and heads of EU military structures as well as the vast majority of members of the European Parliament promoting anti-Russian policies," the ministry said in a statement.

NATO: Russia repositioning, not scaling back

NATO is not seeing a pull-back of Russian forces in Ukraine and expects "additional offensive actions," the alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg has said.

"According to our intelligence, Russian units are not withdrawing but repositioning. Russia is trying to regroup, resupply and reinforce its offensive in the Donbass region" in eastern Ukraine, Stoltenberg told a media conference.

"At the same time, Russia maintains pressure on Kiev and other cities. So, we can expect additional offensive actions, bringing even more suffering."

Putin: Russian gas must be paid for in roubles from Friday

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he signed a decree saying foreign buyers must pay in roubles for Russian gas from April 1, and contracts will be halted if these payments are not made.

"In order to purchase Russian natural gas, they must open rouble accounts in Russian banks. It is from these accounts that payments will be made for gas delivered starting from tomorrow," Putin said.

"If such payments are not made, we will consider this a default on the part of buyers, with all the ensuing consequences. Nobody sells us anything for free, and we are not going to do charity either - that is, existing contracts will be stopped."

UN warns of Ukraine refugee 'humanitarian crisis'

The United Nations has said the refugee exodus from Ukraine was a "massive humanitarian crisis" that is growing by the second, after another 40,000 fled the country in 24 hours.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 4,059,105 Ukrainians fled across the country's borders since the February 24 -- a figure up 39,818 on Wednesday's numbers, which saw the four million mark surpassed.

"We are confronted with the realities of a massive humanitarian crisis that is growing by the second," UNHCR said, noting also the millions displaced within Ukraine and the 13 million estimated to be stranded in affected areas or unable to leave.

Russia to hold independence referendum in Kherson: Ukraine

Ukraine has claimed that the Russian army is making arrangements to stage a referendum on independence from Ukraine in Kherson, a Russian-controlled region in southern Ukraine.