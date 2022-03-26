Yemen's Houthis have said they are suspending missile and drone strikes on Saudi Arabia for three days.

The peace initiative, the Iran-backed group suggested on Saturday, could be a lasting commitment if the Saudi-led coalition fighting it stopped air strikes and lifted port restrictions.

Mahdi al Mashat, the head of the Houthis' political office, also announced a three-day suspension of ground offensive operations in Yemen, including in the gas producing region of Marib.

In a speech broadcast on television, Mashat added that the group was ready to release all prisoners, including the brother of Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The Saudi-led coalition has unleashed a barrage of air strikes on the capital and a strategic Red Sea city, officials said earlier on Saturday.

The overnight airstrikes on Sanaa and Hodeida — both held by the Houthis — came a day after the rebels attacked an oil depot in the Saudi city of Jeddah, their highest-profile assault yet on the kingdom.

READ MORE:Saudi Arabia assures maximum security for F1 after Houthi attack