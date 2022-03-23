Morocco has launched an ambitious action plan with emphasis on gender equality, a move that it hopes will provide a framework for a meeting point of policies pertaining to women, peace and security.

The National Action Plan 2021-24, the first-of-its-kind in the northern African nation, was unveiled online on Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations' 66th Session of the Committee on the Status of Women.

"Morocco's National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security is a part of the momentum created by the high vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI for the development of a just, democratic and egalitarian society," Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita said at the launch event.

The project is part of a series of measures aimed at promoting gender equality at all levels — and it is not just mere statements of intent, Bourita added.

READ MORE:Women’s Day 2022: Where are we on gender equality?

'Inclusion, innovation, holistic approach'