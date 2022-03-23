Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will fly to New Delhi to meet his Indian counterpart and other senior officials, an Indian government source has said.

Friday's visit will be the highest such trip by a Chinese official since deadly border disputes flared between the countries in 2020.

It was not immediately clear whether he would meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the source, declining to be named ahead of an official announcement by India's foreign ministry.

The ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Even as foreign minister S Jaishankar and Wang met a number of times since 2020 in other countries, including in Russia and Tajikistan, bilateral ties have been lukewarm.

India has maintained that overall improvement in bilateral ties will depend on ending the border row along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Himalayan region.

