WORLD
2 MIN READ
World calls 'dialogue' for Somalia's elections
Global bodies and dozens of nations urge Somali authorities to proceed with regulations that are set for presidential elections.
World calls 'dialogue' for Somalia's elections
Somalia has missed the deadline for completing lower house elections, delaying until March 31 a process that is already more than a year overdue. / AA Archive
March 19, 2022

Thirty countries and international organisations including the UN and the EU called for "dialogue" to complete Somalia's elections that would pave the way for a new president.

Somalia again missed the deadline for completing lower house elections, delaying until March 31 a process that is already more than a year overdue.

"We strongly urge all Somali stakeholders to resolve any obstacles to completion of the process in the remaining voting sites through dialogue and on a consensus basis, so as to rapidly and credibly conclude the elections," 30 of Somalia's partners said in a statement.

READ MORE:Somalia again misses deadline to complete elections for lower house

Those who signed included the African Union and the Arab League as well as Western countries like the United States and Britain.

Recommended

Arab states including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia as well as Russia and Türkiye also signed the statement.

The elections were due to be completed on March 15 but by Friday, some 33 of 275 seats remained unfilled.

Elections for lower and upper house lawmakers had been due to be completed before President Mohamed Abdullah Mohamed's term expired in February 2021.

The two chambers of parliament in turn choose a president, and until representatives for both are elected and sworn in, the vote cannot proceed.

READ MORE: Somalia funding at risk over election delays: IMF

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data