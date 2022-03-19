Thirty countries and international organisations including the UN and the EU called for "dialogue" to complete Somalia's elections that would pave the way for a new president.

Somalia again missed the deadline for completing lower house elections, delaying until March 31 a process that is already more than a year overdue.

"We strongly urge all Somali stakeholders to resolve any obstacles to completion of the process in the remaining voting sites through dialogue and on a consensus basis, so as to rapidly and credibly conclude the elections," 30 of Somalia's partners said in a statement.

READ MORE:Somalia again misses deadline to complete elections for lower house

Those who signed included the African Union and the Arab League as well as Western countries like the United States and Britain.