Somalia has again pushed back the deadline for completing lower house elections, a process that is already more than a year overdue and has resulted in political sanctions.

The electoral committee announced late on Tuesday that it was delaying the elections until March 31, further delaying the vote for a new president and prolonging a political crisis in a country also facing drought and an insurgency.

Only three of Somalia's five states had selected their representatives by deadline, according to election officials.

Some 39 of 275 seats remained unfilled in Hirshabelle, Jubaland and Puntland states.

The Federal Election Implementation Team (FEIT) said these vacancies would be filled by the end of the month and the "official final results" of the lower and upper house ballots announced on March 31.

All elected representatives would be sworn into office in Mogadishu on April 14, the election committee said in its latest revised timetable.

READ MORE: Somalia desperate for April rainfall to end a deadly drought season

Elections for lower and upper house lawmakers were supposed to be completed before President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed's term expired in February 2021.

The two chambers of parliament in turn choose a president, and until representatives for both are elected and sworn in the vote cannot proceed.