Iran has suspended a fifth round of talks with regional rival Saudi Arabia, Nour news, a website affiliated to Iran's top security body has reported.

Sunday's announcement comes a day after Saudi Arabia carried out mass executions that activists said included 41 Shia Muslims.

"Iran has unilaterally suspended talks with Saudi Arabia," Nour news said without providing a reason. It said no specific date had been scheduled for a new round of talks.

The Saudi government media office CIC did not immediately respond to a requests for comment.

Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein had said that his country would host a new round of Saudi-Iranian talks starting on Wednesday.

Diplomats hope the opening of direct channels between Iran and Saudi Arabia will signal an easing of tensions across the Middle East after years of hostilities that have brought the region close to a full-scale conflict.

Regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, which severed diplomatic ties in 2016, launched direct talks hosted by Iraq last year as UN-led efforts to end the war in Yemen stall.

