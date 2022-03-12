US soldiers have continued to deploy to Europe, joining thousands already sent overseas to support NATO allies amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.

About 130 soldiers from the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, lined up with rucksacks inside a terminal at Hunter Airfield in Savannah before marching outside and boarding their chartered flight on Friday. It departed amid grey skies and rain.

Republican US Rep. Earl “Buddy” Carter, of Pooler, Georgia, was among those in attendance. He was seen “fist-bumping” many of the soldiers as they boarded the plane.

The battalion’s soldiers are in addition to the estimated 3,800 soldiers from the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division who have deployed in recent weeks from nearby Fort Stewart, said Lt. Col. Lindsey Elder, the division's spokesperson.

Spec. Danton Belucio, who has served in the Army for three years, said he looked forward to going on his first deployment.

“I've always wanted to actually go on one to do something different,” he said. “It makes me feel like I'm helping somebody.”