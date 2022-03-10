Sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and its allies in Europe and restricting access to its airplanes will hurt the Russian aviation industry and affect its counterparts in both Europe and the US.

The EU sanctions package includes three significant restrictions. The first one stops the sale of aircraft and leasing of components to Russian operators. The second and third restrictions involve halting maintenance and limiting the sphere of insurance.

"Formally, if an airline loses its insurance, it will not be able to take its planes into the air, which means that once the sanctions come into force, transportation will be paralyzed," Oleg Panteleev, executive director of the information-analytical agency AviaPort, tells TRT Russian.

Why has the European Union chosen these particular measures?

"We ban the sale of all aircraft, parts, and equipment to Russian airlines.

This will lead to the degradation of a key sector of the Russian economy and the country's connectivity," European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on February 25.

Industry analysts also argue that prohibiting the sale of all aircraft, spare parts, and equipment to Russian airlines would have a long-lasting effect on the Russian economy, which heavily relies on the aviation sector.

At least three-quarters of Russia's current commercial air fleet has been built in the EU, the US, and Canada.

For a vast country like Russia, regular flights are a matter of preserving territorial connectivity and, when it comes to communication with some remote and inaccessible regions, the survival of people in hundreds of settlements is at stake.

Therefore, preserving civil aviation capacity will be a significant task for the Russian government in the following weeks and months.

Oleg Panteleev says that the Russian government's primary goal will be to meet the needs of civil aviation for flights on domestic routes and a limited number of international destinations.

Flights to North America, EU countries, as well as offshore exotic resorts are important for individual airlines, but not too critical for the government.

"Consequently, statements of heads of governments of Poland, Czech Republic and other countries about closing their airspace for our airlines won't influence the industry - in new realities the European market becomes a third-priority for us," considers Panteleev.

Many Russia watchers have expressed concerns that Russians will struggle to get to Europe even after using foreign airlines of third countries.