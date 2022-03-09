WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Korea votes for president in bitter election
South Koreans cast ballots for a new leader, with an outspoken liberal ruling party candidate and a conservative former prosecutor, considered the favorites in a tight race that has aggravated domestic divisions.
Polls show top concerns among the electorate are skyrocketing house prices in the capital Seoul, rising domestic inequality and stubborn youth unemployment. / Reuters Archive
March 9, 2022

South Koreans have begun to vote for their next president, with the race a tight battle between the two frontrunners liberal Lee Jae-myung and conservative Yoon Suk-yeol.

Election day is a public holiday in the country of 44 million voters, with polling booths open from 6 am (2100 GMT) to 6 pm on Wednesday.

An additional 90 minutes will be allotted after closing when Covid-positive voters will be allowed to cast their ballots.

Record early voting indicates turnout will be high after a campaign dominated by mud-slinging between Lee, of the ruling Democratic Party, and Yoon of the opposition People Power Party.

The first voters arrived at polling stations as it was still dark, lining up at polling stations wearing their masks.

READ MORE:South Korean ruling party leader attacked during election campaign

Country in grip of Omicron wave

Recommended

South Korea is in the grip of an Omicron Covid wave, with more than 200,000 new virus cases being recorded most days this month.

More than a million people are currently isolated at home after testing positive, health authorities say. 

The country amended its electoral laws last month to ensure they would be able to vote.

In a two-day early voting exercise last week, a record-breaking 37 percent of the 44 million people eligible cast their ballots –– the highest number since the system was introduced in 2013.

Polls show the top concerns among the electorate are skyrocketing house prices in the capital Seoul, rising domestic inequality and stubborn youth unemployment.

READ MORE:South Korea's Moon vows to press for North Korea peace

SOURCE:AFP
