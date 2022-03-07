The chief of South Korea's ruling party has been admitted to hospital after being hit on the head by a stranger while campaigning for this week's presidential election, in which early voting has been marred by some lapses.

Monday's attack on Song Young-gil, leader of the Democrats, was yet another twist in a race overshadowed by scandals, smear tactics and gaffes.

"Violence harms democracy, it can never be accepted," the party's presidential candidate, Lee Jae-myung, told another rally in the southeastern port city of Busan, and wished Song a rapid recovery.

Song was struck on the head with a small hammer-like tool, wielded by a man wearing a traditional robe who approached him from behind, a video uploaded to YouTube by a Democrat campaigner showed.

Party officials said Song was in stable condition and the man, subdued by officials, was handed to police.

A tight race between Lee and Yoon Suk-yeol of the conservative main opposition People Power Party was reflected in a record turnout of nearly 37 percent in two days of absentee voting that ended on Saturday.

